UK government appeals to biotech for better Covid-19 antibody testing

Health secretary Matt Hancock will appeal to the biotech industry to help the UK find an antibody test that works in a bid to tackle Covid-19.

According to the Guardian, Hancock will issue his appeal via a conference call after tests purchased by the government so far have shown not to be fit for purpose.

Biotech companies will be asked to help identify and mass-produce a fingerprick test that is accurate enough to offer to the general population to see if they have had coronavirus.

The government has already issued a call for manufacturers to switch production to help increase the capacity of NHS ventilators.

The government has aimed to increase testing capacity across the UK, and has recently announced a number of new testing hubs to be based in Cheshire, Milton Keynes, and Glasgow.