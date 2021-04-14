Antibiotic Research UK launches £200K grants programme

Antibiotic Research UK (ANTRUK) has launched a small research grants programme worth up to £200,000, for researchers working on projects tackling antibiotic resistance.

× Expand Antibiotics

ANTRUK’s 2021 Small Research Grants / Career Development Awards scheme is the charity’s largest programme to date. It consists of one grant of up to £50,000 and six grants of up to £25,000, which can be spread across one to three years.

Those looking to apply should be working in areas including antibiotic resistance, new antibiotic therapies, the health and societal impact of antibiotic resistance, or antibiotic stewardship. More so, researchers who can provide matched funding are encouraged to apply.

Professor Colin Garner, chief executive, ANTRUK, said: “These grants will fund essential research in both basic and applied sciences to help prevent another global pandemic, this time caused by antibiotic resistant bacteria. Supporting UK university academics in their research into antibiotics and antibiotic resistance is a key objective for ANTRUK, and we are delighted that the 2021 grants will be the largest yet for the charity. We will offer up to seven research grants to fund projects that will help save modern medicine through better antibiotic use and stewardship.”

Those interested must apply by midnight 28 May 2021. Only applicants working in higher education, not-for-profit institutes and non-governmental organisations based in the United Kingdom are eligible