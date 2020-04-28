Upperton expands manufacturing capacity with £500k investment

UK-based contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) Upperton Pharma Solutions has invested £500,000 in expanding its tablet manufacturing capabilities.

× Expand Upperton Pharma

The company has added a range of equipment for tablet processing that aims to advance its development and manufacturing capabilities, whilst also strengthening Upperton’s ability to support clients’ research, development and clinical manufacturing needs.

With tablets remaining the most popular choice of dosage forms, Upperton’s recent investments puts the company in a position to offer its clients scientific expertise, along with a wide range of scalable equipment to enable the development and manufacture of tablets.

Paul Kelsall, director of Clinical Manufacture said: “This suite of equipment has considerably expanded Upperton’s capabilities and scale with respect to tablets. It has enabled us to recently onboard a number of new tablet dosage form projects and provides us with enhanced capabilities to offer our clients a wide range of tablet processing options. We now have the tools to offer tablet as a dosage form to support client projects from early material characterisation, design of experiments concepts, first in human studies through to phase II clinical manufacture and technical transfer support.”

Dr Richard Johnson, founder and CEO added: “This significant package of investment signals our commitment to continued growth and expansion of our Services in order to meet the growing demands of our clients in oral solid dosage form development. It complements Upperton’s already established world class reputation for the use of spray drying as the principle enabling technology for poorly soluble compounds and ensures that we can support our client through the entire development process from early R&D to clinical supply.”