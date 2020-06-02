Veeva Systems launches portal to improve patient experience during clinical trials

Software company Veeva Systems has launched a new application that enables clinical research sites to virtually operate and reduce the burden of patients taking part.

The company’s MyVeeva application includes capabilities for virtual visits, patient adherence, electronic patient reported outcomes (ePRO), an easy-to-use patient portal, and more. Veeva hopes that the application will make it easier to clinical research sites to deliver a patient-centric and paperless clinical trial experience for patients and sponsors. The application integrates with Veeva SiteVault - the company’s cloud solution that’s designed to simplify regulatory processes clinical research sites.

Specifically, MyVeeva enables patients, doctors, and clinical research coordinators to collaborate remotely through audio and video capabilities, reducing the need for in-person visits. The system also aims to make it easier for patients to report on treatment outcomes and adhere to treatment regimens.

“There is a pressing need for clinical solutions that reduce the burden on patients participating in trials and make study execution easier for sites,” said Jessica Collins, program director for investigator-initiated clinical trials at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. “Having the ability to conduct parts of a study remotely is key to a better patient experience and speeding study conduct. It’s a crucial shift for the industry and I appreciate the innovation Veeva is bringing to this important area.”

“Covid-19 created even greater urgency for clinical trials to become more virtual and deliver a safe, convenient patient experience,” said Henry Levy, general manager of Vault CDMS, site, and patient solutions at Veeva. “Enabling home-based trial visits with MyVeeva can advance the move to more patient-centric and paperless trials. We are excited to partner with the industry to help improve the clinical trial process for sponsors, sites, and patients.”

MyVeeva was announced at the Veeva R&D Summit in May alongside a range of other clinical research applications, including Veeva Vault Site Connect, which helps connect sponsors and clinical research sites during trials.