Vetter achieves sustainability milestone throughout Europe

Contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) Vetter has achieved carbon dioxide neutral levels across all of its European sites, the company has announced.

× Expand Sustainability

Vetter has undertaken a long-term sustainability strategy which has seen the company invest in energy efficiency and environmentally friendly technology such as its own cogeneration units, solar panels and geothermal energy. This has helped Vetter save over 4,500 tonnes of carbon dioxide. More so, since 2014, Vetter’s European sites have been operating using green power from hydroelectric plants.

“As a sustainable, family-owned company we have taken our responsibility towards the environment and the issue of climate protection seriously for many years and take concrete actions to support this cause. Wherever feasible, we implement the most environmentally friendly solutions," said managing director Thomas Otto.

Vetter states that for a company needing to create aseptic manufacturing conditions for drugs, it’s not entirely possible to avoid residual emissions. However, the company’s residual emissions can be offset by financing climate protection activities and the likes of carbon tokens.

"We will continue to work on keeping our company's ecological footprint as small as possible," said managing director Peter Soelkner. "As a company with a long-term focus, we consider this an important part of our social responsibility efforts not just for today, but for generations to come.”