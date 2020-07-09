Vetter acquires Austrian manufacturing site to meet demand

Contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) Vetter has purchased a clinical manufacturing site in Austria to help meet growing demand for complex therapeutics.

× Expand Vetter

The purchase of the production site brings with it a range of equipment, including a vial filling line and a freeze dryer for liquid and lyophilised products, as well as material preparation and laboratory equipment.

Thomas Otto, managing director, Vetter said: “With the additional site we will further support our capability for early clinical development in Phase I and Phase II. Over the coming months the facility will be evaluated and modified to the extensive Vetter quality and process standards in aseptic fill and finish for injection systems. Only an hour’s drive from Vetter’s headquarters in Ravensburg, Germany, the new site is well-positioned for a successful integration into our existing clinical operations.”

Manufacturing partners in the pharmaceutical industry are playing larger roles thanks to a shift towards specialised medications, complex molecules, and smaller batch sizes.

“An ever-growing number of pharmaceutical and biotech companies are seeking manufacturing partners who provide comprehensive clinical manufacturing resources as well as customised and product specific support with their development strategy,“ says Senator h.c. Udo J. Vetter, chairman of the Advisory Board. “The new site expands our European footprint and can be seen as counterpart to our existing US clinical manufacturing site near Chicago.”