Vetter and Rentschler Biopharma team up to tackle drug development complexity

Contract development and manufacturing organisations (CDMOs) Vetter and Rentschler Biopharma have announced a collaboration to help bring drug products to market more easily and faster.

Through the strategic collaboration, Vetter and Rentschler Biopharma aim to enhance their services and offer complementary skills and experience along the biopharmaceutical value chain.

The move comes as drug development becomes increasingly complex and cost-intensive, with biopharmaceutical companies are under significant pressure to streamline their products’ path to market.

Vetter and Rentschler Biopharma hope to create long-term value through the alignment of manufacturing approaches that enable customers to bring their products to patients faster, and more easily.

The companies have already identified areas where their expertise can benefit clients and drug products and will launch a number of pilot client projects over the next months.

“We are pleased to collaborate with such a highly respected and successful company. Like us, Vetter is a family-run and well-established service provider. We have known each other for many years and share a commitment to high quality standards and sustainable value creation. Our strategic collaboration is aimed at reducing complexity for our clients, with the joint overarching goal of bringing promising new therapies to patients with serious and rare diseases faster than before,” stated professor Dr Nikolaus F. Rentschler, cChairman of the Board of Rentschler Biopharma.

“We are excited to team up with Vetter to complement our customized development and manufacturing solutions for even the most complex biopharmaceuticals,” Dr Frank Mathias, CEO of Rentschler Biopharma, said. “Vetter is adding a wealth of expertise for clinical and commercial drug product supply, well suited to the maturing product pipeline of our clients. Their services are a great fit to our own offering. Our collaboration holds great promise for further simplifying client solutions, while expanding the boundaries of what is possible in biopharmaceutical production.”