Webinar to look at how life sciences will be affected by Brexit

Medilink Midlands will be hosting a webinar with the Office for Life Sciences to hear the views of life sciences business on how they are being affected by Brexit and the end of the Transition Period.

× Expand Brexit medicines

In this session, which takes place on 20th January, the Office for Life Sciences will reflect on areas where Brexit has led to a change, (such as the regulation of medicines and devices; the way the border operates; and research and international recruitment) and invite attendees to share how their business has been affected.

The insights gained from this webinar will be fed back to government ministers and inform future government policy making in relation to the life sciences.

This is an interactive session, with opportunity for questions, limited presentations, as well as guidance on where to go for further information, support and advice.

Further information can be found here.