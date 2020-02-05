West launches containment and closure offerings at Pharmapack

West Pharmaceutical has launched several pharmaceutical containment and closure offerings at Pharmapack.

The Company has introduced two AccelTRA component line extensions; a Flip-Off Seal container closure system (CCS) compatible with the 5mL Daikyo Crystal Zenith vial; and the new Ready Pack system with SCHOTT’s adaptiQ platform, resulting from West’s recent partnership expansion with the packaging supplier.

West also shared insights into biologics and combination products, which are two priority areas in pharmaceutical packaging and delivery innovation. Fran DeGrazio, vice president, Scientific Affairs & Technical Services at West, is presenting on “Understanding the Complexities of Delivering a Biologic Drug to the Market” during the main Pharmapack session on biologics on Thursday 6 February.

De Grazio said: “West’s priority is to help customers simplify their journey, whether through new products or by helping mitigate risks in the drug development process to accelerate speed to market in today’s ever-evolving, complex industry and global regulatory environment. We have deep knowledge of navigating the nuances of biologic drugs and delivery systems even at the earliest stages, including quality systems, design controls and risk management frameworks. By keeping a lens on the unique interface between a drug, its primary package and device, we support our customers with smart integrated solutions from end to end that help them meet, if not exceed, industry standards.”

Company scientific and industry experts will be available at Booth #B58 to discuss West’s role in continued innovation in biologics and combination products, to provide insights into the Company’s Integrated Solutions offering, and to share additional highlights on the following new product offerings: