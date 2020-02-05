West launches containment and closure offerings at Pharmapack

West Pharmaceutical has launched several pharmaceutical containment and closure offerings at Pharmapack.
The Company has introduced two AccelTRA component line extensions; a Flip-Off Seal container closure system (CCS) compatible with the 5mL Daikyo Crystal Zenith vial; and the new Ready Pack system with SCHOTT’s adaptiQ platform, resulting from West’s recent partnership expansion with the packaging supplier.
West also shared insights into biologics and combination products, which are two priority areas in pharmaceutical packaging and delivery innovation. Fran DeGrazio, vice president, Scientific Affairs & Technical Services at West, is presenting on “Understanding the Complexities of Delivering a Biologic Drug to the Market” during the main Pharmapack session on biologics on Thursday 6 February.
De Grazio said: “West’s priority is to help customers simplify their journey, whether through new products or by helping mitigate risks in the drug development process to accelerate speed to market in today’s ever-evolving, complex industry and global regulatory environment. We have deep knowledge of navigating the nuances of biologic drugs and delivery systems even at the earliest stages, including quality systems, design controls and risk management frameworks. By keeping a lens on the unique interface between a drug, its primary package and device, we support our customers with smart integrated solutions from end to end that help them meet, if not exceed, industry standards.”
Company scientific and industry experts will be available at Booth #B58 to discuss West’s role in continued innovation in biologics and combination products, to provide insights into the Company’s Integrated Solutions offering, and to share additional highlights on the following new product offerings:
- AccelTRA components program: West launched two line extensions, including its AccelTRA Select EU configurations available in Ready-to-Sterilise (RS) and Ready-to-Use (RU) steam for customers needing a high-performing elastomer and regulatory support in North America, as well as its AccelTRA RS/RU components product line with the RS option available for customers needing a high-performing elastomer and lead-time program support outside North America. Both product lines leverage the next-generation elastomer formula of 4031/45, which features 13mm and 20mm serum and lyo stoppers in eight configurations, offering generics customers optimal quality, speed and simplicity to help get their products to market quickly. In addition to stoppers, the AccelTRA Select components product line also features 1-3mL plungers for generics customers requiring a high-performing solution for their prefilled syringe needs.
- Flip-Off CCS Seal: The Company launched a Flip-Off CCS Seal to provide customers with a ready-to-use sterile, superior quality capping product for its 5mL Daikyo Crystal Zenith vial. The Flip-Off seal maintains container closure integrity and supports a safe, convenient user experience.
- Ready Pack system: As an expansion of West’s partnership with SCHOTT, combinations of West and SCHOTT products will be available on a small quantity basis, including West’s Ready Pack system with the SCHOTT adaptiQ RTU glass vials. The ISO standard vial products are being offered in three sizes: 2R; 6R; and 10R.
- Learning Lab presentation: Nico Brandes, director, market development, innovation & technology at West is hosting a Learning Lab session entitled, “Design with the End in Mind: Patient-Centric Innovations in Containment and Delivery,” on February 6 at 11:30 a.m. CET.