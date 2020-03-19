WHO launches first-of-its-kind fund to fight Covid-19

A first-of-its-kind fund has been launched by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to help countries fight the Covid-19 crisis.

The Solidarity Response Fund will raise money from a range of donors to support projects by WHO and its partners to help combat Covid-19. The fund enables private organisations and individuals to contribute to global Covid-19 response efforts.

Created by WHO, the Swiss Philanthropy Foundation, and the UN Foundation, the fund will seek financing for a range of protective equipment for health workers; to equip diagnostic laboratories; improve surveillance and data collection; establish and maintain intensive care units; strengthen supply chains; accelerate research and development of vaccines and therapeutics; and take other critical steps to scale up the public health response to the pandemic.

In particular, the funds will go towards actions outlined in the Covid-19 Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan to enable countries to respond to the Covid-19 outbreak.

“We are at a critical point in the global response to Covid-19 – we need everyone to get involved in this massive effort to keep the world safe,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. “We are immensely grateful to the UN Foundation and the Swiss Philanthropy Foundation for coming forward to help us set up this fund. A lot of people and institutions have been saying they want to contribute to the fight against the novel coronavirus. Now they can.”

The fund has already attracted support from the likes of Facebook and Google who have instituted a matching scheme for funds raised through their platforms.

“We can’t ignore the fact that this is a truly global problem – one that requires truly global solutions,” said Elizabeth Cousens, UN Foundation President and CEO. “The case for global co-operation could not be clearer – communities everywhere are affected, and people want to contribute. This new fund will create space for people everywhere, together, to fight this virus.”

Apart from giving online at www.COVID19ResponseFund.org, the UN Foundation can also receive donations via check or wire from around the world by contacting COVID19Fund@unfoundation.org.