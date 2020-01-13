Why you should register for Med-Tech Innovation Expo 2020

The Med-Tech Innovation Expo will provide presentations from thought-leaders across three conference stages, allowing visitors to gain insight and intelligence from blue-chip users and industry experts.

Taking place on 1-2 April at the NEC in Birmingham, the UK & Ireland’s leading medical technology event allows you to connect with peers, designers, engineers, and manufacturers from over 300 companies from all areas of the medical device supply chain. Med-Tech Innovation Connect, the meetings and networking programme, will premier to help people make the most of their time at the show.

HealthTech Stage

Sponsored by Hessen Trade & Invest, the HealthTech Stage will host CPD-certified presentations focussed on finished medical devices from their conception, through development, to commercialisation. Expert OEMs will also examine the R&D and clinical trial processes, regulatory hurdles, usability testing, and material compliance behind these products.

Med-Tech Innovation Conference

The Med-Tech Innovation Conference, in association with Medilink UK, is the UK’s key annual summit for medical device OEMs. The CPD-certified conference programme will offer thought leadership from the sector’s biggest names. The presentations on this stage will explore regulatory and market access challenges and opportunities, as well as future insights from policymakers and influencers.

Introducing Stage

The Introducing Stage is a platform that allows those attending to meet exhibitors and see some of the engineering tech available on the show floor. Short, 20-minute presentations, will inform and educate the audience about the latest equipment, materials and software being showcased.

