World Courier and ICS integrate to become first specialist logistics provider for advanced therapies

Pharmaceutical distributor AmerisourceBergen has integrated two of its businesses to create the first speciality logistics provider for advanced therapies.

× Expand Logistics

The company has integrated World Courier and ICS to create the first specialty logistics partner to deliver complete support from clinical trials through to commercialisation.

The integration offers enhanced global capabilities for manufacturers aiming to get their products to market.

“We know the promise that highly specialised treatments, such as cell and gene therapies, bring to the market is enormous. We also recognise that to achieve the best clinical outcomes, therapy innovators must be flanked with the support of a partner with broad expertise, global reach and flawless supply chain execution,” said Sam Herbert, president of World Courier and ICS. “Integrating our expertise enhances our support for partners’ development and commercialisation needs and allows us to offer a complete and personalised logistics solution that enables them to stay focused on their core mission of innovation for enhanced patient outcomes.”

With highly complex and patient-centric structures, cell and gene therapies have challenged the traditional process of specialty products.

Through the integration, World Courier and ICS will act as a single partner for manufacturers developing cell and gene therapies. In particular, it will offer a complete cryogenic supply chain including fully automated technology and temperature-controlled transport.