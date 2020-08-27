Case Study: Implementing a new tool management system

In this case study Marianna D’Onghia, marketing co-ordinator at I Holland Explains how the company helped Eli Lilly and Company implement a new tool management system.

The User & Challenge

In 2018, a leading pharmaceutical manufacturer, Eli Lilly and Company, contacted I Holland to help their Spanish manufacturing plant implement a new tool management system. The site was already using basic software to monitor tooling; however, it operated an old US-based system which was no longer supported and maintained.

Lilly’s main aim for implementing a new system was to proactively monitor tooling and maintain a full audit footprint, a key feature required by pharmaceutical companies to ensure that they are following good manufacturing practices. It was important for the new system to contain features that aided with traceability for individual punches, as well as the ability to record complete audit trails of all tooling, maintenance and measurement methods used. Overall, Lilly Spain had four main goals they wished to achieve with a new tool management system:

The ability to monitor tooling life, commencing from when a tooling set is received from the manufacturer, until the tooling is disposed of and no longer in use. To easily trace individual punches and dies within a set. This included where the tooling is stored, maintenance actions that have been carried out during its lifetime, and what machines the tools have been used in. For the system to understand and identify areas of potential improvement in the company’s tablet production system. This needed to include audit reports, maintenance action reports and inventory and product reporting. To have access to assistance and technical support when necessary.

The Solution and its Implementation

With over 70 years of tablet compression knowledge, I Holland developed the innovative Tool Management System (IH-TMS). The software has been specifically developed to maintain efficient, well organised and in-depth monitoring tooling life, and tablet production, giving manufactures a complete transcript of tooling usage and maintenance. The system allows tablet manufacturers to keep a record of tablet quantities by number of tablets, work order or batch information to ensure that production is running efficiently. It also incorporates an in-depth guide to tooling specification and troubleshooting so that any problems flagged up by the IH-TMS can be rectified or further investigated. In addition, it has the capability to archive tablet and tool images/drawings. The system also has alarms to alert the users of any problems including over compression, tooling replacements or when maintenance is required.

After a thorough assessment of the all the key goals required by Lilly, they were clearly achievable using IH-TMS. The software was installed onsite at Lilly’s plant in Madrid during a four-day visit. I Holland used the time to train Lilly’s key stakeholders, explain the benefits of the software and how to get the most from the system toward their stated goals. All training was provided before validation commenced, entering real data in parallel with the old system. This meant that after validation had finished, Lilly could enter the data in an “easy and quick way” making the training “really useful”.

Working with Lilly’s skilled engineers, I Holland fully customised the system so it would integrate seamlessly into current manufacturing processes. Users were taught how to adapt the system for future change, making it a sustainable monitoring system capable of evolving to meet any eventuality. This included translation and changing the system language to Spanish once the initial set-up had taken place.

How did IH-TMS Help with Lilly Spain’s Goals?

As soon as the I Holland Tool Management System was validated, Eli Lilly saw advantages when comparing it to their former system. Pablo Poza, Lilly’s maintenance co-ordinator said: “The system is working as we expected, and it has fulfilled the expectations we had with our requirements.”

Monitor Tooling Life

A core feature of IH-TMS is the ability to keep track of maintenance features that tooling has undergone, thus being able to monitor tooling life from when the set is first received, to when they are disposed of. The correct maintenance is critical in obtaining the maximum life from punches and dies as problems can be detected before they impact on production. If followed correctly, a maintenance procedure allows the person in charge of managing the tool room to prioritise maintenance activity by creating a work-to list.

For a highly efficient company like Lilly Spain, the ability to accurately predict when tooling will need to be replaced, so as not to lose any time and/or money on tablet press downtime, was essential. The control provided by the management capabilities of IH-TMS allows Lilly to “get the maximum yield of tools and establish replacement planning for buying new tools before problems start to appear.”

Additionally, one of the most important features of IH-TMS that Eli Lilly uses for monitoring tooling life, is the ability to measure tooling and for data to be easily transferred into the system. As a good general rule, tooling measurement should be carried out at regular intervals, even if repair has not been necessary, to check for natural wear occurring during the compaction process. It is important to ensure that critical tooling dimensions have remained within tolerance. Lilly reported that their metrology activities were much faster following the application of IH-TMS. The software has enhanced the department’s productivity by enabling staff to keep an overview of several jobs as the system easily records and displays the information required.