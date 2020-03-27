Covid-19: The implications on life sciences in the UK and EU

Marie Manley, partner at law firm Sidley Austin looks at how UK and EU life sciences are responding to the regulatory requirements presented by Covid-19.

Covid-19 presents an unprecedented challenge to the global life sciences industry. The UK and EU regulators have worked to provide up-to-date guidance in response to the evolving crisis, as well as to support research and development (R&D) that they hope will contain the impact of the spread. The regulators must continue to coordinate in order to maximise clarity in this uncertain environment in which the far-reaching consequences of the pandemic are only just starting to manifest.

This article provides guidance as to the response of UK and EU regulators so far in the areas of clinical trials, inspections and the continuity of supply in medicinal products and medical devices, as well as the proposed postponement of implementation of the medical device regulation (MDR) and in vitro diagnostics regulation (IVDR). We also summarise key R&D initiatives at a UK and EU level.

1. Medicinal Products

Clinical trials

Both the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) have issued guidance on how investigators and sponsors should manage clinical trials during the outbreak.

The MHRA has stated that the first priority should be the safety of trial participants and this will remain its focus. Its guidance also covers (i) submitting paperwork for trials that have been halted; (ii) restarting a trial after it has been halted; (iii) providing the investigational medicinal product (IMP) to trial participants; (iv) remote monitoring for trials, including replacing in-person visits with phone calls and reducing the number of participant monitoring visits; (v) reporting of serious adverse events (SAEs) and submission of annual safety reports (DSURs) and end-of-trial notifications; (vi) protocol deviations, serious breaches and waivers; and (vii) signatures.

The EMA has published an EU-level harmonised set of recommendations, which are broadly similar to the advice of the MHRA. The guidance provides concrete information on changes and protocol deviations, which may be needed in the conduct of clinical trials to deal with extraordinary situations — for example, if trial participants need to be in self-isolation or quarantine, access to public places (including hospitals) is limited due to the risk of spreading infections and healthcare professionals are being reallocated. The EMA has published a statement calling the EU research community to prioritise large randomised controlled studies to generate conclusive evidence, proposing a harmonised approach to data collection and a robust methodology for Covid-19 clinical trials across the EU, concerned that compassionate use programs may not generate the required conclusive data.

In addition to its guidance outlined above, the EMA has issued a draft document entitled “Points to consider on implications of Covid-19 on methodological aspects of ongoing clinical trials,” which is open to stakeholders for a four-week public consultation until April 25.

It is unavoidable that scheduled clinical trials will be delayed. Already large pharmaceutical companies have announced delays to their clinical trials and have revised their R&D plans in light of Covid-19. They have halted enrolment in most ongoing clinical trials and have also postponed studies. It is likely that many other companies will follow suit in the forthcoming weeks and months.

MHRA inspections

The MHRA has announced that it will conduct only essential Good Practice inspections of laboratories, clinical trials, manufacturing, distribution and pharmacovigilance until further notice. The MHRA will prioritise essential on-site inspections linked to the UK government’s Covid-19 response or any other potential serious public health risk where the sites cannot be assessed remotely. Other MHRA inspections will be deferred to a later date.

Continuity of supply

With the majority of the active pharmaceutical ingredients imported from China and extensive travel restrictions, there have been concerns that the Covid-19 outbreak may disrupt pharmaceutical supply chains into the EU.

The EMA, European Commission (Commission) and national competent authorities have organised the EU Executive Steering Group on shortages of medicines caused by major events. The EMA has already taken other measures to minimise shortages such as coordinating with national medicines regulators, EU pharmaceutical industry associations and marketing authorisation holders to spread awareness and information in respect of supply issues. The EMA is working closely with the Coordination Groups for Mutual Recognition and Decentralised Procedures, which will coordinate actions for nationally authorised medicines.

In the UK, the National Health Service (NHS) measures to manage the supply shortage include the NHS Urgent Medicine Supply Advanced Service, allowing patients whose GP practice is closed to continue receiving their medicines, and Medicines Delivery Service, which supports vulnerable, self-isolating patients.

In addition, the UK government has written to suppliers informing them that the National Supply Disruption Response is monitoring the supply situation and providing resolution where possible.

2. Medical Devices

Covid-19 medical devices – fast-track approval

The Commission has published Recommendation (EU) 2020/403, which states that to address the shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) necessary in the context of the Covid-19 outbreak, market surveillance authorities may (even though the conformity assessment procedures, including the affixing of CE marking, have not been fully finalised according to the harmonised rules) authorise the provision of these products on the EU market for a limited period of time and while the necessary procedures are being carried out.