Arun Samuga, chief technology officer at Elemica explains how blockchain can add value to the pharmaceutical industry.

× Expand Blockchain

The current health crisis affects all of us: It’s a global struggle that gives companies and producers in the pharmaceutical sector a special responsibility. Product availability, safety and credibility are the critical requirements for doctors, patients and producers of drugs and medical equipment these days.

Technology is proving to be an accelerant in the manufacturing and distribution of these products. It has a significant presence in both upstream and downstream manufacturing activities: data analysis and testing, innovation, quality, production, logistics, and administration. As we applaud these activities that will save lives, it is worthwhile to visit how emerging technologies, like blockchain, could add further value.

Global processes need to be transparent

Pharmaceutical supply chains are highly complex with a large number of different suppliers, regulatory agencies, pharmacies, hospitals, insurance agencies, and producers collaborating to manufacture and distribute globally.

As new diseases like Covid-19 occur, this complex chain must be agile and responsive to bring new drugs to market. This means that producers need to be innovative and adapt quickly to the new market need. Suppliers also must comply with additional or new transport regulations.

To do so, a manufacturer needs to secure the quality of each ingredient, ensure that the shipping of goods happens on time and that storage and transport conditions are optimal. In a crisis such as the current one, these challenges are even more important than before: after all, it's about timely distribution of life saving agents to protect human life. Technology will help multi-enterprise business process work more smoothly in many areas.

It starts with trust

One promising solution to address the formidable challenges within the pharmaceutical supply chain will be blockchain. Blockchain technology is particularly predestined when it no longer involves a partnership of two or three companies, but many partners such as suppliers, producers and so on as part of a network.

Blockchain provides traceability in product lifecycles by relating data, propagating it and sending it through an organisation. This is especially important for highly regulated industries such as pharmaceuticals. This industry requires bringing transparency to activities like clinical trials, control over lot from scale-up, validation, quality assurance till commercialisation of the final approved product.

Many pharmaceutical organisations utilise contract manufacturing processes for the co-ordination of sourcing and production processes. Documentation is created and accompanies the products as they travel from raw material through stages until finished goods and delivery. This documentation can include regulatory requirements, ingredient specifications, or contractual information. Blockchain helps to correlate and audit the information, such as packaging components, development evidence, regulatory integrity of all associated commercial content certifications that are created through collaboration with other parties.

This results in a need to establish trust among various parties to orchestrate the flow of material, information and finance. There is tremendous amount of time and effort spent on creating and enforcing contracts, auditing payments, reconciliation and legal proceedings. Blockchain technology fundamentally enables a trustless environment with distributed ownership of data.

Innovation and privacy

It is important for institutions to be able to exchange and expand their knowledge and data globally. Especially when human lives are at stake like in the case of Covid-19. Blockchain provides the ability to share protected and unalterable data, which allows companies to more easily join forces in the spirit of innovation. By differentiating which persons can access the data from the blockchain, patient data can be sustainably protected. This is important because nobody wants to give up their rights to personal privacy when it comes to healthcare data, not even in the rush to fight this pandemic. However, the general use of patient data is indispensable for the progress of clinical research. This comes into play, for example, in clinical studies: patients must be informed and give their consent at every step of a clinical study. This consent must be appropriately recorded and securely stored, including under current data protection regulations.

It is also crucial how such systems handle historical patient data. In this case, the patient should decide what information can be “unlocked”. In addition, only data that are relevant to the disease under investigation should be made available. This differentiation in access authorisations can be implemented using distributed ledger technology. An unlimited number of basically equal copies of the ledger (or transaction and process step) are maintained by different parties.

Appropriate measures ensure that new transactions are adopted in all copies of the ledger and that a consensus is reached on the current status of the ledger. Distributed ledgers can be divided into "authorised" or “open” ledgers depending on the access options of the participants in a network. While the latter are openly accessible to everyone, access to the account ledger is regulated in the former.

Traceability of product quality