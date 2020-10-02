How can virtual pharma companies de-risk new product launches

Christoph Krähenbühl of Excellis Health discusses the steps virtual pharma companies can take to help get their product to market.

× Expand Virtual

Virtual pharma companies characterised by small, agile and innovation-led operations have traditionally partnered with - or even been absorbed by - much bigger players in order to get their product to market.

Relying on the resources and expertise of these partners has been an essential part of their journey beyond the pure science - from getting through regulatory processes, clinical trials and manufacturing right through to marketing, supply chain design, sales, distribution and all the other post-launch activities.

Increasingly, however, virtual pharma operations are seeking to take their products to market by themselves, rather than out-licensing them to Big Pharma. For companies whose focus has been on science and clinical trials, there are entirely new risks and challenges involved in taking specialty drugs, biopharmaceuticals and drug/device combinations to market in this way.

Essentially, they now have to deal with the two main challenges that big pharma has already mastered; getting their product through all the steps to successful market launch, and establishing an entire supply chain with all the obligations that are pertinent to these activities.

Virtual pharma companies would therefore need access to a vast range of experienced and professional support in the core areas of scientific discovery, specific disease-domain knowledge, clinical trials and regulatory affairs.

They also need access to broader business knowledge spanning financials, tax, legal, intellectual property tactics and commercial strategy, as well as the essential practical elements like manufacturing, supply chain, marketing, sales, order-to-cash, distribution, and new demands introduced by the ongoing evolution of the supply chain.

To achieve this without building an in-house organisation - which would of course defy the objective - virtual pharma companies must work with a complex range of external expert resources, whose composition will also change over time as the programme unfolds.

This necessity presents its own challenges - such as how to ensure the best and most current expertise is made available, how to manage a complex and dynamic network of external experts effectively, and how to ensure there are no gaps in terms of scope, timing and risk.

With this in mind, and against the backdrop of ever-tightening regulations and requirements taking place throughout Europe and North America, how can virtual pharma companies mitigate some of these risks to give their product the best chance of successful launch and adoption?

#1. Robust project planning

From an initial idea, drug development and Phase One clinical trials, right through to regulatory compliance, product distribution and post-marketing surveillance trials, a comprehensive project plan is the critical starting point for any effective product launch.

Any project plan - including your go-to-market plan - must be fully comprehensive and account for every requirement and outcome. It should also ensure that the appropriate timings and interdependencies are reflected, which presents a particular challenge in a market launch scenario with many moving parts and significant uncertainties.

We have sometimes seen pharma companies relying on previous project plans that worked for a different product 10 years ago, yet these plans are unlikely to cover the many changes and regulatory requirements that have happened since that time, or the essential tasks that virtual pharma companies may not have been made aware of.

Particularly critical is early identification of the steps that have a long lead time and reflecting them in your launch plan. Experience shows that the serialisation and traceability swim lane, for example, which takes you from strategy to sustainability, will take an absolute minimum of nine months.

It’s therefore essential that virtual pharma companies begin to think about the compliance aspects from a serialisation and traceability perspective during the early stages of Phase Three, allowing 12 - 18 months to complete this process.

By mapping out key deadlines for when things need to happen at different phases of a project lifecycle, as well as an outline of all potential costs involved at every phase of the project, virtual pharma companies can plan effectively, measure progress and mitigate the costly delays that can often occur without these factors in place.

#2. De-risking the ‘known unknowns’

When it comes to getting a new product to market, you can’t afford to have any unexpected surprises. That’s one of the reasons a robust project plan is so important.

If this isn’t in place, pharma companies may underestimate the costs involved in bringing in mission-critical partners or meeting key requirements, without which they can’t launch.

This is nothing new, of course; the risks involved in getting any new drug to market are well-documented. It may not prove to be safe or effective, or you might have missed critical regulatory steps in your project plan because you didn’t have the full picture, which is a challenge facing a lot of smaller companies in virtual pharma.