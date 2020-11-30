How this protein expression system can help fight future pandemics

Mark Emalfarb, CEO of Dyadic, explains how a protein expression platform C1 may offer science and society a better way to stop viral pandemics.

As the current pandemic is demonstrating across the world, the pharma industry is capable of responding robustly to the global health crisis but at a cost that society may not be able to sustain under current bioprocessing development and manufacturing models.

Centuries of detecting, responding and treating global pandemics have taught us that if a virus (or any biologic threat) is extremely infectious and transmittable, it can spread quickly and propagate in vast numbers of people, quickly jumping social distance, borders and the ability of healthcare systems to treat the sick. Now in a global market where ‘carriers’ travel so extensively across continents– we need a rapid and affordable vaccine more than eve.

Facing what’s to come

When confronted with such threats, the speed in which therapeutic or preventative solutions can be developed is critical, as is the ability to manufacture enough doses at an affordable cost to affect outcomes.

With the challenge of trying to reach billions of patients, the economics of protein expression becomes even more critical to the equation. When you consider delivering these medications to the world, the problems this magnitude of scale highlights is clear.

Better suited for small populations and the rhythms of seasonal flu, the long timelines and high costs of pharma’s current methods may no longer be sustainable or adequate enough to respond to neither the current or next global health crisis.

A vaccine is only the means to an end

However, if the goal is to stop a disease like Covid-19 as well as future viral threats to come, finding a vaccine is one thing. In turn, manufacturing it in quantity and distributing it to patients globally, is entirely another. Demand for a Covid-19 vaccine is likely to hit billions of doses—under current best commercial practice. Do the economics of manufacturing and distribution seem practical?

The way vaccines are developed and rolled out today is about the same as it has been for the past several decades. Currently the world mainly relies on Chinese Hamster Ovary (CHO) cells or insect cells for expression as the gold standard, but its expense and processing complexity is driving developers to consider emerging cell line (hosts in which to express these proteins and vaccines) alternatives.

Despite commercial pharma’s best efforts, it’s become clear it is time to move past deep-rooted thinking and centralised dedicated CHO and baculovirus models and exploit the advances of synthetic biology and apply it to more efficient cell lines - like Dyadic’s hyper productive C1 cell line.

Compelling science and production economies

Dyadic has been dedicated to leveraging science in pursuit of industrial and pharmaceutical process quality, economy and efficiency. For the past three decades, Dyadic has been taking compelling science and turning it into production efficiency for some of the most prominent names globally.

In the wake of intensive research and development, we have developed a commercially viable expression platform for biopharma that’s proving it can improve yields, quality and quantifiably accelerate vaccine and biologics development timelines.

A next-generation expression platform as a worthy opponent

C1, named Thermothelomyces heterothallica, is a fungus originally isolated from Russian soil. Dyadic’s scientists using state of the art methodologies including advanced molecular toolset took advantage of a serendipitous mutation that prompted a several 100-fold increase in protein productivity by the C1 filamentous fungus.

Since 2016, Dyadic’s expression platform, the C1 technology, has developed a commercially viable expression platform for biopharma that’s proving it can improve yields, quality, affordability and quantifiably accelerate vaccine and biologics development timelines. For example, C1 has a two-hour doubling time compared to roughly 20 hours for CHO cells. The system also uses defined synthetic media, which is far less costly as well as avoids a viral inactivation step required for CHO cells.

Ready for emerging pharmacoeconomics and payer environments

Today, a broad range of biopharmaceuticals, vaccines and biosimilars are being produced via less efficient CHO and baculovirus cells. With Dyadic’s hyper productive C1 cells, manufacturers can produce remarkably more doses in a shorter time, and at a fraction of the cost compared to the average CHO and baculovirus productivity the industry reports.

Because C1 secretes its product into the surrounding cell media (essentially well-defined salts and sugars of the cheapest kind), the down-stream protein harvesting steps are also simpler than those in other next generation systems including E. coli expression systems that require lysing of cells, purifying product from cell fractions and more, all of which add costly complexity.

More development routes, better yields

Dyadic’s C1 platform can also reliably express full-length monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), antibody heavy and light chains, Fc-fusion proteins, Fabs (antigen-binding fragments), bispecific antibodies, and vaccines. C1 can also make virus-like particles (VLPs), which theoretically are a more potent type of vaccine and difficult to express in general.