Improving data management in the life sciences industry

Jason Lacombe, CEO of software company Veratrak explains why the life sciences industry still needs to improve the way it manages data and the technologies that can help improve supply chains throughout pharma.

There are many innovative platforms being developed to facilitate collaboration, data management and version control for the life sciences industry. It’s important for the industry to move towards supply chain digitisation through the implementation of cloud-based and software as a solution (SaaS) solutions as companies in the sector continue to outsource requirements to different partners and suppliers. As a supply chain increases in complexity, the need for better end-to-end visibility and auditability grows.

Outdated platforms

Commonly used tools such as email are no longer suitable for collaboration or data management. Email does not provide a secure flow of information as knowledge and documents can easily be directed to the wrong person; leaving firms open to miscommunication and human error. As email does not offer a clear overview of all communication and often involves tedious back-and-forth communication between stakeholders, information can easily become lost, or misunderstood and incorrect version histories can be uploaded and shared.

Tools like email are also pose a significant risk to pharma firms as we continue to push back against the influx of counterfeit products. According to a Deloitte report: Cyber & Insider Risk at a Glance: The Pharmaceutical Industry the pharma sector is the primary target of cybercriminals looking to steal IP – the estimated cost of which to the industry will be $18 billion in 2020. Email accounts are susceptible to cybercriminals due to the ease of access they provide. An Accenture report showed that information leaks resulting from cyberattacks cost affected organisations almost $6m annually; additionally, a 2018 report found that 65% of companies have over 500 users with passwords that never expire.

The risks of PDF attachments

According to a report by SonicWall Capture Labs’ threat researchers, there has been a significant increase in the use of fraudulent PDF files, taking advantage of recipients’ trust in the apparently ‘safe’ file format. Many users are not aware that PDF attachments do not only contain text and images but can also contain and execute code on their devices - supporting JavaScript, system commands and embeddable or hidden files to do so.

PDFs have become a key vehicle for attackers looking to breach email accounts or unleash malware files onto unsuspecting users’ accounts. Worse, without opening the file in a plain text editor and having the necessary knowledge to read its code, it’s impossible to tell whether a PDF file contains a credential-stealing software or malicious code before opening it.

What is the solution to this growing problem? With an estimated 50%-90% of malware now being delivered by email, the only way to ensure that files do not become corrupted or hacked when being sent as attachment by email, is by not sending them at all. Firms should instead look at validated, purpose-built software to store and share important files and data relating to products.

Security risks

If an email account is breached, the data on that user’s account will be visible to the attacker. Should emails featuring product artwork or containing sensitive information be visible to the employee, they will also be accessible to a cybercriminal who has admittance to the account. Despite stricter serialisation regulations and the efforts of the wider industry, the full supply chain remains at risk of this information being sold to counterfeiters.

Addressing this possibility should be a priority for regulators now that a number of serialisation laws in key markets are over the line. New technologies provide opportunities to deliver better communication and collaboration while ensuring compliance and security. Often, this cannot be guaranteed by unsecure tools like email.

Advancing with new technologies

Using platforms or systems that offer a shared workspace, accessible by multiple organisations, enables collaborative project management, with a clear, immutable audit trail. They also support companies in the gathering and analysis of data which has a number of high value use cases.

One of the most promising and impactful will be improved supply and demand forecasting. The pharmaceutical supply chain is facing mounting pressure for better demand forecasting as more personalised medicines are developed. These high value medications often cater to smaller patient populations, requiring smaller batches, and are highly sensitive. To remain competitive, the supply chain must improve order forecasting to allow for swifter turnaround and better management in line with product requirements.

Lessons can be learned from other industries and their successes emulated by pharma. Food production company Barilla achieved an inventory drop of 50% and stockout levels of almost zero through coordinated information sharing and replenishment programs. The firm used internet-based product data management software to transparently share demand, capacity and inventory information through the supply chain.

By observing trends in demand and having visibility of stock levels at warehouses, wholesalers and pharmacies, companies can avoid stock-outs for critical medicines.

Final thought

GxP-authenticated software providers are developing secure, dedicated platforms that will outpace industry-agnostic software vendors in the space. This new, industry-focused software can provide clear oversight to the status of a project and facilitates secure document sharing, which will enhance end-to-end data visibility and give companies a competitive advantage over firms that continue to use paper-based practices or antiquated tools such as email.