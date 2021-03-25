Meet the Maker: EPM talks to ACG's Marcus Michel

EPM speaks to Marcus Michel, CEO of ACG Group’s Engineering Division in Mumbai, India about the biggest industry challenges, his love of technology and the effect Covid-19 has had on business.

× Expand Meet the maker

First of all could you please introduce yourself and your role at ACG?

My name is Marcus Michel, and I’m the CEO of ACG Group’s Engineering Division in Mumbai, India.

How did you enter the industry?

For the last 25 years, I have worked in global mechanical and plant engineering businesses for different technical applications related to the chemical, refinery, environmental and pharmaceutical industries. In 2015, I became the Executive VP for the global Pharma Solution Business of the GEA Group, Germany. Since then, I have been heavily engaged with the pharma industries on applications like oral solid dosage, liquid dosage and liquid pharma/biopharma.

What has been your biggest achievement?

In each of my roles, there are notable achievements and projects I am proud to have been a part of. Sometimes these are aligned with pure sales growth and achieving market share. In other roles, I feel my achievements are related to innovation, development and the successful launch of new products, or perhaps with regional expansion and expanding the global footprint. All of these ‘big achievements’ have one thing in common, they could never be achieved without target-oriented behaviour and a joined-up approach by a committed team.

How has Covid-19 affected your everyday working life?

Working in global business for the last three decades, my daily routine prior to Covid-19 was characterised by doing a lot of my work in person. For example; day-to-day meetings, travelling frequently around the world, visiting customers and reporting production sites.

That has now been turned on its head. Working from home is firmly on the agenda; meetings are held primarily on a virtual platform and a plethora of digital apps have become our daily working tools. For sure we will not go back how we worked in the past, but – equally - we won’t maintain all of today's pandemic-led methods of working in the future.

What do you think are some of the pharma industry’s biggest challenges?

The biggest challenges facing the pharmaceutical industry are forecasting demand, regulating prices and evaluating products. In order to be successful in competition, pharmaceutical companies have to adapt their supply to demand. The industry has to ensure that all goods are manufactured and delivered on time. The current situation with Covid vaccines shows us how challenging it can be.

Another big challenge is the right price analysis. Knowledge of customer behaviour and price developments contributes to a better assessment of the return-on-investment. Making accurate predictions of the manufacturing process and product quality is just as important. In order to meet these challenges, a partnership with the right supplier who can offer the appropriate process solutions is definitely an advantage.

What do you love about your job?

From a technological point of view, pharmaceutical process technology is an extremely demanding work environment. I thrive on this and enjoy working in an industry which develops devices and process units that contribute to human health and well-being. Finally, leading an international, competent team that solves the daily challenges that arise in this VUCA (volatility, uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity) world is both a responsible and exciting task.

What would you say is your worst trait?

There are occasions where my expectations are too high, and – as a result – cannot be met by others.

If anything, what would you change about your job?

Generally nothing.

In your opinion, what will offer the biggest opportunities for pharma in the future?

The greatest opportunities can certainly be seen in the application of digitisation – Pharma 4.0. This does not just apply in the area of analysis, production and product development, but involves the design and engineering of the process systems, too.

If you weren’t in the pharma industry what job would you like to do?

The pharmaceutical industry is an exciting place to work. Since I was a teenager, I have always had a passion for technology and science. If I wasn’t working in this sector, then I’d likely be working in the chemical and plant engineering industry.