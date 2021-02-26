Q&A with CPI: Bringing investment to the UK's North East bioscience sector

EPM speaks to Sophie Walton, group director of Academic Engagement, CPI, to learn about the Northern BioAccelerator Partnership, which was set up to stimulate investment in the North East’s bioscience sector.

Could you introduce CPI and the Northern BioAccelerator Partnership (NBioP) please?

CPI is a UK-based technology innovation centre and is one of the founding members of the High Value Manufacturing Catapult. We have a vision for the creation of a healthier society, a cleaner environment and a more prosperous UK economy; and a purpose to give every invention the best chance of becoming a successfully marketed product. To help deliver this we use advanced knowledge in science and engineering, combined with state-of-the-art facilities, to enable universities, SMEs and large companies to develop, prove, prototype and scale-up the next generation of products and processes. In order to perform our work, we host several substantial technology innovation centres of UK prominence, in biologics manufacturing, medicines manufacturing, formulations and new materials, biotechnology, and printed and flexible electronics.

The Northern BioAccelerator Partnership (NBioP) is a close collaboration between CPI, Fujifilm and Teesside University – through its National Horizon Centre – with a focus on promoting the North East – specifically Tees Valley and Darlington Central Park – as a key area for companies to access research, training and manufacturing excellence for bioprocessing in the UK.

The North East has a long history of industrial, chemical and biological manufacturing. While there are other areas of the UK that focus on certain aspects of biotechnology and life sciences research and development, we believe that this partnership is located where these more applied and industry-focused skill sets can be leveraged. This is being accomplished through the specialist skills provision and research taking place at the National Horizon Centre, through innovation and development at CPI, and development and manufacturing at Fujifilm. Through this partnership we have ambitions to generate significant inward investment, creating and augmenting a strong bioscience cluster in the North East, ultimately accelerating economic growth in the Tees Valley and beyond.

What are the reasons behind the decision to partner with Fujifilm and Teesside University?

The partners have a long history of working together on individual technology-based projects and programmes. We knew the strength of Fujifilm as an ambitious and innovative global biologics manufacturer. Similarly, we understood Teesside University’s ambitious plans for the National Horizon Centre at Darlington Central Park, providing industry-specific expertise, training and workforce development in bioprocessing. Combined with CPI’s leadership in biologics innovation and its ability to create powerful public and private partnerships, this seemed to lead naturally to the creation of a long-term partnership with broad, ambitious and strategic goals. It became clear that there was a very strong complementary offer, leveraging the three organisations’ individual skill sets in order to promote the region’s overall capabilities, drive inward investment and create economic growth.

Do you think the North East is an unexplored region in terms of its potential for life sciences and pharma?

I think that the North East has a unique offering for bioprocessing and bio-pharma. The strong industrial heritage, particularly within large-scale chemical and biochemical manufacturing (bioreactors, fermentation, etc.), gives the people and organisations here a different perspective when compared to many other areas of the UK. I think the expertise here is very pragmatic and applied, used to develop processes and products that can be readily and rapidly scaled up and manufactured, with experience spotting potential pitfalls and technology challenges early in development.

Within the North East there is already a strong bioscience cluster to tap into. In addition, good regional networks – supported by organisations such as NEPIC – can drive collaborations, helping to deliver new technology through to manufacturing. A range of different spaces are readily available for companies to expand into, dependent on an individual company’s requirements. The area is also surprisingly well connected, with good road links and direct trains to London in two and a half hours. Teesside airport is now offering new flights and destinations, whilst Newcastle and Leeds Bradford airports are also only one to two hours away.

This view of the Tees Valley being particularly strong for bioprocessing is also supported by its recent classification as a High Potential Opportunities area for Biomanufacturing by the Department for International Trade. The NBioP hopes to build on these attributes, strengthening the offer for new companies to move to the area and reaching out from the three founding organisations to create significant wider collaborations and opportunities.

How important are collaborations such as this for bringing attention to other bioscience hubs outside of say London or the North West?

Especially in times of increased volatility and uncertainty, partnerships such as the NBioP are critical for highlighting and growing regional strengths in areas – in this case within bioprocess development and manufacturing. Of course, each of the regions has their own unique characteristics – for example London has a vibrant private investment ecosystem and broad research base. However, I think Teesside has something unique in its long-standing manufacturing history. Its strong regional ecosystem, combined with the applied and practical nature of its training, research and development, set it apart from other bioscience hubs. The NBioP highlights these unique regional strengths, deploying its partners’ skills to actively pursue and land opportunities for growth. This gives third party companies and organisations something to ‘plug into’ within the region, in order to facilitate their own growth and ambitions.