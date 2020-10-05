Q&A World Courier & ICS: The challenges of distributing a Covid-19 vaccine

EPM speaks to Rafael Teixeira, President of logistics suppliers World Courier and ICS about the challenges of distributing a Covid-19 vaccine after approval.

× Expand Covid map

Q: Are logistical providers currently prepared to distribute a Covid-19 vaccine? If not, what are the challenges they have to overcome?

RT: There’s a tremendous amount of work and collaboration that will go into the safe and efficient deployment of a vaccine at such an immense scale worldwide. This will be the fastest timeline a vaccine has ever come to market and billions of doses will need to be shipped to countries across the globe. Given the scope and speed-to-market requirements, the entire industry—from manufacturers and distributors to logistics providers and points of care—must work together and be prepared to support the transport, storage and distribution of a vaccine.

As an end-to-end global specialty logistics provider, one area we are focused on is the demand for cold chain solutions to support these products. It’s been well-documented that a couple of the key vaccine candidates may require frozen (-20°C) or deep frozen (-70°C) transport and storage solutions to support their specific temperature-sensitive needs. As such, manufacturers will need to work with logistics partners to identify the correct packaging and end-to-end cold chain maintenance, so the product remains viable throughout transportation—whether it’s being stored in a warehouse or shipped on an international flight. At World Courier and ICS, we’re actively working on operational expansion—such as expanding our teams in key locations—to support our customers’ requirements. Given the demand for temperature-control solutions, we’re asking our partners to reach out in advance to allow for some lead time for planning and implementation.

Q: Once a Covid-19 vaccine is approved, the rush will be on to bring it to market and distribute it around the globe. What can manufacturers do now in preparation for this scenario?

RT: We are encouraging manufacturers to prepare now for full-market commercialisation so they’re ready to scale and distribute when the time comes. With vaccine candidates in Phase III trials, sponsors should consider several scenarios, such as whether the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will use Emergency Use Authorisation.

Throughout the planning process, manufacturers should maintain transparency with their partners so they can build an effective supply chain strategy to protect the product integrity through transport, storage and distribution. As manufacturers prepare to distribute a vaccine worldwide, it’s important for them to consider—and understand—the existing logistics infrastructure and cold chain capabilities in all countries. As such, they should seek partners who have a global presence and knowledge of local customs and transport capabilities. One other factor to consider is the significant reduction in air cargo capacity since the onset of the pandemic. Manufacturers may seek partners who are carrier agnostic and can sustain connectivity through alternative flights, routing and entry points, to ensure the vaccines are transported safely and on time. By working with their partners, manufacturers can implement plans to maintain delivery continuity—even if an unforeseen issue arises. Taking these steps now will allow the supply chain to be in the best position when a vaccine is ready.

Q: With logistical challenges such as strict temperature requirements, do you anticipate potential wastage when it does come to transporting Covid-19 vaccines around the world?

RT: As long as stakeholders throughout the supply chain fully understand the product handling requirements and design a plan to meet those needs, we don’t anticipate excess wastage.

As with any high-value drug with strict temperature-control requirements, it’s critical to execute a plan that minimises the risk of logistics issues. That’s particularly important when shipping products longer distances, to regions with high heat and limited cold chain capabilities. At World Courier and ICS, we mitigate logistics incidents by reducing the risk of temperature excursions. Our teams identify the appropriate packaging solution and ideal transport route based on the product’s specific needs and develop a robust contingency plan—supported by high-tech solutions—that allows our associates to mobilise quickly, if needed, to take corrective measures. For example, our smart-monitoring solutions deliver real-time data to drivers inside our World Courier fleet, providing an additional level of protection against excursions. By reducing the number of temperature excursions, or eliminating them entirely, manufacturers and their logistics partners won’t need to resupply to account for damaged products.

Q: What about logistical capacity vs demand for a Covid-19 vaccine. What’s the timeframe looking like before we can realistically have a vaccine in each country which needs it?

RT: The work that’s being done across the industry to bring a viable Covid-19 vaccine to market is nothing short of amazing. That said, it’s important to remember that each manufacturer must go through the necessary development and testing processes—including three phases (i.e., Phase I, Phase II, and Phase III) of testing in humans—to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of a product and secure regulatory approval. It will likely take several months between the Phase III trials and a vaccine becoming widely available on the market.