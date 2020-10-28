The work Cancer Research UK is doing during the pandemic to advance Covid-19 medicines

Earlier this year, Cancer Research UK announced it was taking part in a clinical trial to investigate whether a drug, typically used to treat pancreatitis in Japan and South Korea, could be used as an antiviral to treat Covid-19.

The Spike1 clinical trial is sponsored by Cancer Research UK Centre for Drug Development (CDD) and is being funded through the medical research charity LifeArc, whilst being run in collaboration with the University of Edinburgh and biotech company Latus Therapeutics. The trial, which enrolled and treated its first patient last month, is an example of the collaborative efforts of charity, academia and industry, and also speaks to the way players in life sciences have had to adapt to Covid-19.

Here we speak to Dr Sarah Halford, head of Medical Sciences, Cancer Research UK Centre for Drug Development about the trial and its Covid-19 efforts.

First of all, could you briefly introduce the SPIKE1 trial?

SPIKE1 is recruiting participants who have symptoms of Covid-19 and test positive, at their initial presentation in the community setting. Participants are assessed daily by telephone and self-report their temperature, pulse and blood oxygen levels. The primary outcome will be to evaluate the efficacy of camostat in preventing respiratory deterioration in participants with SARS CoV-2 infection. Hospital admission requiring supplemental oxygen is the primary endpoint. Participants will be randomised to either the camostat arm or to standard of care.

Cancer Research UK was approached by Latus Therapeutics regarding the potential of camostat. What made the charity so keen to work with the pharma company on the drug?

Latus Therapeutics are the originators of this study and approached us because Cancer Research UK had indicated that the CDD was willing to use their expertise in drug development and early clinical trials to help develop treatments for Covid-19. The Covid-19 pandemic has had a profound effect on all facets of public and private life and on cancer patients in particular, with initial disruption to the delivery of all cancer services (screening, diagnosis, ongoing treatments and clinical trials). The development of effective antivirals will help to minimise further disruption to cancer services, which is particularly important as we enter the second wave.

How does camostat work?

The hypothesis is that camostat blocks TPMRSS2-dependent entry of the SARS-CoV-2 virus into cells, thereby reducing viral load and the length of time Covid-19 patients are infectious, as well as the severity of their disease.

*Editor’s note - TPMRSS2 is an enzyme which is thought to play an important role in enabling SARS-CoV-2 to infect healthy cells.

The trial was set up in a matter of weeks. What were some of the biggest factors in helping expedite the quick turnaround.

Having an engaged chief investigator, professor Kev Dhaliwal, with an experienced team based in Edinburgh was a major factor, enabling us to set up the trial quickly. Bringing together skilled and knowledgeable people internally to support the trial and ensuring the key objectives and goals were clear was also important. It was an opportunity to look at our internal processes and see where we could creatively adapt them, whilst still maintaining the high standards mandated from a clinical, safety and regulatory perspective when setting up new trials. For example, we were able to build the clinical database in four weeks by making use of libraries of existing forms, keeping edit checks to a minimum, and putting extra resources onto the project. In addition, we set up the randomisation element of the study in parallel with the database build.

What were some of the logistical challenges of importing camostat into the UK?

The rapidly evolving trial design made it quite challenging to define the number of tablets needed for the trial and, of course, this is the most important thing to decide when importing the drug. Once that had been agreed we needed to ensure that all the regulatory documentation required for both Clinical Trial Authorisation (CTA) submission and Qualified Person release of the drug for the trial was available, and also that all the necessary legal and technical agreements were in place with the parties concerned. Both Ono Pharmaceutical and the CDD teams worked very efficiently and collaboratively in ensuring timely shipment of camostat from Japan into the UK despite the challenges brought by the ongoing pandemic.

How did you identify which primary care practices to work with on the trial and how many participants will be involved?

The trial aims to treat up to 400 participants. When approaching feasibility activities, we initially focused on our lead site in Edinburgh and Oxford, where our other key clinical collaborators are located. Discussions with both sites were important in establishing the critical areas to discuss with other potential sites. Infection rates are a rapidly changing situation across the UK so we are targeting areas where infection rates are rising or where local outbreaks are anticipated. We have approached the Clinical Research Networks across the UK, The Royal College of GPs and other Trusts, providing them with information to assess if our trial is something they can support. Discussions have been informative, and we have had a lot of interest in the trial from both GPs and hospital sites. The lead site in Edinburgh was opened in early August and will aim to recruit participants from across the Lothian region, and at the time of publication had enrolled the first four patients onto the trial. We also continue discussions to link to the Track and Trace systems in each region to further boost our ability to reach as many potential participants as possible.