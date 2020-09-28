Working towards improving sustainability in pharma

Angelo Giambrone - business development manager at Spirax Sarco UK discusses the steps pharmaceutical managers can take to improve steam system efficiency, maximise process and final product quality, and optimise overall productivity.

From vitamins to vaccines, the pharmaceutical industry is fundamental to enhancing the world’s health by advancing cutting-edge, innovative solutions and utilities like steam are vital in the manufacturing process. However, with reducing carbon footprint becoming an increasing focus for energy-intensive manufacturing processes, plant owners and operators are striving to reduce energy consumption and wastage.

Heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems have always been an integral part of pharmaceutical manufacturing, with organisations such as AstraZeneca and GlaxoSmithKline estimating that HVAC demands accounted for 60-70% of their UK operations’ total energy consumption[1]. In fact, operating costs of industrial HVAC in cleanrooms tend to be between 20 and 100 times larger per square foot than those employed in typical buildings. With such large numbers in mind, it is understandable that reducing overall consumption and improving efficiency is an area of importance for plant managers and operators.

Indeed, there has been considerable focus on ‘demand reduction’, and steam systems represent an interesting area where efficiencies could be identified and implemented.

Improving steam system efficiency

From the boilerhouse through to the distribution system and into the plant room, there are many areas pharmaceutical plant managers and operators can consider when looking to improve system efficiency. Some of these steps can be very simple – for example, ensuring that lagging is of a good standard is crucial in maximising system efficiency.

The boilerhouse can present a number of opportunities to reduce fuel consumption. Controlling boiler TDS (Total Dissolved Solids) and using an associated heat recovery system is one such example. Another is to capture thermal energy in the boiler flue gases using an economiser, which is typically used to preheat feedwater going into the boiler. Fuel savings from each can typically be between 3% and 5%, lowering emissions while improving efficiency.

Energy monitoring systems

Another way to improve sustainability is through implementing energy monitoring systems. This technology is invaluable in identifying where services are being used and how much is being consumed, so key stakeholders know where and when they should take action.

Those responsible for energy use in the boilerhouse often use burner efficiency to track overall efficiency, but this method does not take into account all aspects of the boiler operation. Factors such as fouled heat transfer surfaces, carryover, radiation losses and excessive boiler blowdown rates all impact on the overall boilerhouse efficiency. Considering just burner efficiency could lead to an overestimation of what the actual boilerhouse efficiency is.

Through the use of technology that provides a complete overview of the system, such as Spirax Sarco’s B850 boilerhouse energy monitor, it is possible to measure overall boilerhouse efficiency and then target savings. Cost-conscious boiler operators can utilise measured inputs from the fuel, feedwater, steam output, condensate return and blowdown to build a true picture, helping to yield energy reductions and increasing overall efficiency.

The importance of audits

Although site engineers may be making progress with the steps detailed above, there will almost certainly be times when they need to engage with specialists outside of their organisation. Knowledge partners can provide expert consultancy and extensive resources to keep steam systems operating at peak performance.

A key aspect of this service is the provision of steam system audits, which are a vital tool in identifying energy savings, carbon reduction and achieving best practice in system operation. These audits, which involve an on-site visit from an engineering team, can range from a check-up for a single plant room to benchmarking an entire steam system, from the water treatment plant right through to process applications and condensate return. Whilst dealing with the challenges of Covid-19 and social-distancing, it has also been possible to conduct remote survey work with the use of video and images, to identify areas for improvement.

Training for best practice

Optimising the skillset of boilerhouse operatives on site can also assist towards a more sustainable operation. Seeking out training centres that provide accredited courses not only ensures safe working in line with BG01 (Guidance on Safe Operation of Steam Boilers) but also equips operators with the skills and knowledge required to maximise the efficiency and performance of the steam system. Again, as we adapt to a changing work environment, remote training and webinars are an increasingly effective way of ensuring that personal improvement can continue.

To conclude, as pharmaceutical manufacturers continue to pursue efforts to reduce their carbon footprint, the need for energy saving solutions is now greater than ever. With a particular focus on steam systems critical to manufacturing processes, steam users in this sector should be reassured that there are several steps that can be taken to lower emissions whilst improving efficiency.