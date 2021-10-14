Achilles Therapeutics joins Northern Alliance for Advanced Therapies Treatment Centre

Biopharmaceutical company Achilles Therapeutics has joined the Northern Alliance for Advanced Therapies Treatment Centre (NA-ATTC) consortium to help expand the centre's cell therapy expertise.

Funded by Innovate UK, the NA-ATTC consortium is a government innovation agency that was created to address the challenges in bringing advanced therapy medicinal products to patients. Specifically, the consortium focuses on all elements of the clinical delivery pathway from procurement of starting materials, through to delivery of clinical trials, and adoption and reimbursement across a range of advanced therapies and indications. Currently, it is one of only three Advanced Therapy Treatment Centres in the UK.

"We are delighted to join the Northern Alliance, part of the Advanced Therapy Treatment Centre network, and contribute to this great initiative focusing on multiple aspects of operational delivery," commented Dr Shree Patel, SVP, Clinical Operations at Achilles. "We look forward to collaborating and contributing our learnings to the consortium as we work together for the benefit of patients to overcome some of the challenges of cell therapy."

As an industry partner, Achilles will contribute its knowledge and expertise in supply chain and operations for cell therapies that has been developed with its precision clonal neoantigen-reactive T cell therapy (cNeT). Achilles will help the consortium understand the operational gaps in current pathways and practices to be bridged to improve delivery of this type of cell therapy product to patients.