Dante Labs to deliver Covid-19 testing and genome sequencing at former Lighthouse Lab

Dante Labs has taken on a former Lighthouse Lab at the Charnwood Campus in Loughborough. The Charnwood lab will be operational 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and will deliver Covid-19 RT-PCR testing and clinical whole genome sequencing at scale.

× Expand Covid

The lab, which opens next month, will use smart automation and machine learning to enable superior precision, sample tracking and quality. Initial capacity will be 50,000 Covid-19 samples per day.

The site will employ expert scientists, researchers, technicians, and other highly skilled workers, many of whom will be drawn from the local area. As such Dante Labs will benefit from an abundance of top life sciences talent, with some of the UK’s most prestigious universities on its doorstep. The lab hopes to become a destination for talented graduates looking to take the first step in their life sciences careers.

Andrea Riposati, CEO at Dante Labs, said: “We’re truly delighted to be moving into the Charnwood Campus. Not only will the lab help accelerate the UK’s Covid-19 testing and sequencing capability, but it will also see us invest in the vibrant local community. Our expertise in whole genome sequencing and testing means that this lab will immediately play a crucial role today in managing the Covid-19 pandemic, and in the next decades to enable whole genome-based personalised medicine across the world.”

Gosia Khrais, commercial director at Charnwood Campus added: “All at Charnwood Campus are excited to welcome Dante Labs as new occupiers to the site. The team’s leading life sciences experience, capacity and expertise will be a valuable addition to the campus and the local community. The long-term management of, and research into, Covid-19 is vital work and something we at Charnwood are honoured to be a part of.”

With a presence in the UK, Italy and the United Arab Emirates, Dante Labs has carried out over three million Covid-19 tests since the start of the pandemic. The Cambridge-headquartered company is investing heavily in UK facilities, personnel and research and development following the success of its partnership with NHS Test and Trace.

Dante Labs is a specialist in whole genome sequencing, which has the potential to better our understanding of Covid-19 transmissibility and variants and could transform global healthcare systems and accelerate the implementation of precision medicine. The business has performed tens of thousands of whole genome sequencing tests for individuals in 97 countries and counting.

Dante Labs recently acquired Cambridge Cancer Genomics as part of its ambition to create global excellence in precision oncology.