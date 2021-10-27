Eva Health Technologies launches charity initiative for Covax

A charity initiative in support of Covax has been launched by electronic health record company Eva Health Technologies.

Eva’s VAX4VAX campaign will run for one month from 2 November to 2 December to coincide with the anniversary of the first Covid-19 vaccine being approved in the UK. The campaign will see Eva donate £1 for 1,000 Covid-19 jabs recorded through its point-of-care vaccination platform, eVacc.

Eva launched its eVacc software platform in June 2021 to record flu and Covid-19 vaccinations. Since then, over 50 Primary Care Networks of GPs across the country use eVacc, delivering an average of over 10,000 jabs each day. Sites are now set to scale up to tackle one of the busiest and most vital immunisation seasons in NHS history.

Eva’s head of Marketing, Danny Stone, said: “Access to vaccines remains a huge challenge in many nations around the world. We couldn’t be happier to support the Covax initiative in our own way, to improve accessibility to vaccines for everyone. Furthermore, uptake remains a key priority on these shores. This campaign seeks to address both of these challenges.”

Covax was set up between the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), Gavi, and the World Health Organisation. The groups are working with vaccine manufacturers and other organisations to guarantee fair and equitable access to a Covid-19 vaccine for every country in the world. The scheme currently includes over 190 participating economies and is aiming to distribute 2 billion Covid-19 vaccines in 2021.

Mark Cannon, CEO of South Downs Health + Care GP Federation, said: “This is a wonderful initiative from Eva and we’re delighted to play a part in supporting it. Since adopting eVacc, the efficiency of our vaccination delivery has drastically increased, so we’re sure this will be a very rewarding programme, for a fantastic cause in Covax.”