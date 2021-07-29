Infex Therapeutics partners with Cancer Research UK to strengthen pandemic response strategy

Pharmaceutical company Infex Therapeutics has partnered with Cancer Research UK (CRUK) to help develop its pandemic resilience strategy.

Infex Therapeutics and CRUK Newcastle Drug Discovery Unit will work together on a therapy designed to treat SARS-CoV-2, along with future variants and a broad spectrum of coronaviruses.

The programme, PAN-X, has been developed by a team at the CRUK Newcastle Drug Discovery Unit led by team led by professor Mike Waring, professor Steve Wedge and professor Martin Noble.

The PAN-X programme is backed by the Hits-to-Leads program within iiCON, the infectious disease innovation consortium led by the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine and supported by the Strength in Places Fund.

Dr Peter Jackson, executive director of Infex Therapeutics, said: “This is a key program for us in terms of developing our pipeline of therapies to tackle infectious diseases and builds upon the work we are already doing that is focused on pandemic resilience. There is a lot of interest in finding drugs that can be used as both as a treatment for infected patients, helping avoid or reduce hospitalisation, as well as a preventive therapy.

“In our view, PAN-X has the potential to be a first line of defence, buying time to allow a bespoke vaccine to be produced and greatly reducing health risks if administered as a precautionary measure to vulnerable groups including the elderly, immunocompromised people, and healthcare workers risks. Our team is well placed to build on the world class science being produced by the CRUK Newcastle team and we are excited to take PAN-X forward.”

Professor Mike Waring, CRUK Newcastle Drug Discovery Unit at Newcastle University, said: “We are delighted that Infex have been able to take on this opportunity that has the potential to translate our initial discoveries into a treatment that could be used for Covid-19 and future coronavirus threats. We look forward to the future collaboration with them and, most importantly, contribute to the world’s efforts to make us better able to respond to coronavirus pandemics.”