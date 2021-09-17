Novavax joins University of Oxford study to assess Covid-19 vaccines in adolescents

Biotechnology company Novavax has joined the University of Oxford in a clinical trial assessing how combined regimes of Covid-19 vaccines work in adolescents.

The Phase 2 clinical trial is being led by the University of Oxford and funded by the UK Vaccines Taskforce (VTF) and the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR).

Novavax’ recombinant nanoparticle Covid-19 vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373, is one of the three Covid-19 vaccines that will be studied in adolescents to evaluate the potential for combined regimens that mix vaccines from different manufacturers to achieve immune protection against Covid-19.

“Expanding our understanding of how different Covid-19 vaccines can be used to implement flexible vaccine programs across all age groups will be vital to ultimately controlling the pandemic,” said Gregory M. Glenn, president of Research and Development, Novavax. “A mixed vaccination series could offer the potential to maximise the use of existing vaccine supply, increase the total number of individuals who can ultimately be vaccinated and accelerate rapid and equitable access across the globe.”

The clinical trial will include at least 360 adolescents, aged between 12-16 years. They will be given an authorised vaccine as a first dose and will then receive a second dose from a different manufacturer at least eight weeks later. All participants will be randomly allocated at the time of the second dose to receive either a full dose or half dose of the same vaccine given for the first dose, a full dose of the Novavax vaccine or a half dose of a different authorised vaccine. The research will compare the immune system responses from those who receive a heterologous regimen to those who receive a homologous regimen.

Under the protocol, participants will be followed for safety and immune responses. Results from the study are expected within a few months. The UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) will formally assess the safety and efficacy of any new vaccination process before advising whether it is rolled out.

Novavax is also participating in University of Oxford’s Com-COV2 study, in which NVX-CoV2373 is one of four Covid-19 vaccines being studied to evaluate the potential for combined regimens that mix vaccines from different manufacturers to achieve immune protection against Covid-19.