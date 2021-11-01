Over-70s experiencing drop in Covid antibodies

A drop in the levels of Covid antibodies found in 70–74-year-olds has been recorded, prompting calls for the UK government to step up its booster campaign and to introduce more widespread antibody testing.

New data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show an 11.6% decline in the number of over-70s with detectable Covid-19 antibodies. Figures recorded up until 3 October show over 98% of 70–74-year-olds have been jabbed twice, but only 86% still retain antibodies for the disease. Compare this to June where 97.3% of this group showed detectable antibodies.

Dr Quinton Fivelman, chief scientific officer at London Medical Laboratory, said: “This is a significant fall, and the rate of decline seems to be getting steeper. As recently as 16 September, 90.4% of 70–74-year-olds still retained detectable antibodies.

“The rate of decline now seems to be steepening. Ironically, because the most elderly and vulnerable were the first people to receive both jabs, they are the first to begin losing their level of protection, just as colder weather approaches. Covid levels are likely to climb during the autumn and winter, and we will see this compounded with other illnesses like flu.”

The ONS report does highlight that those who have tested negative for antibodies received their vaccinations in the early stages of the UK’s vaccination programme.

“Along with age, the early stages of the vaccination programme prioritised individuals on a range of factors (such as long-term health conditions and type of employment) and this may help to explain the declining trend appearing in different age groups now,” the report reads.

However, the report also states that at the end of September, the percentage of adults testing positive for antibodies still remains high and is increasing in younger people.

Dr Fivelman warns though that over the next few months, we may see a similar rate of decline the over-50s age group.

“Looking at the rate of decline in antibodies amongst over-70s, the Government might need to consider shortening the six-month gap between second and third jabs for older age groups,” Dr Fivelman added.

The London Medical Laboratory is now calling on the UK government to step up its triple jab campaign and introduce more widespread Covid-19 antibody testing.