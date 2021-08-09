Peli BioThermal receives UK award for work during pandemic

Packaging provider Peli BioThermal has received a UK Business Hero Award for its work during the Coronavirus pandemic.

The company officially received its award at its site in Leighton Buzzard, where the accolade was presented to the company on behalf of the British Chambers of Commerce. Specifically, the award acknowledges “the incredible work UK businesses have been doing to support local communities, innovate and meet new demands during the Coronavirus pandemic”.

Peli BioThermal was one of 110 businesses in the UK that were awarded the UK Business Hero accolade. The company was nominated for its efforts during the pandemic which included loaning some of its temperature controlled shippers to help with the delivery of essential pharmaceuticals direct to the homes of housebound patients during the coronavirus crisis.

The award presentation was conducted by Bedfordshire Chamber of Commerce chief executive, Justin Richardson and Chamber chairman Richard Cooper.

Richardson said: “As a chamber of commerce we want to thank Peli BioThermal for everything you are giving back to the local community and say very well done. We are proud to have your organisation in our network.”

Paul Terry, Peli BioThermal’s director of Sales EMEA, said: “We are delighted and honoured to officially receive this prestigious UK Business Hero award. It is in recognition of all the extensive efforts of everyone at the company who continue to provide essential support locally and globally throughout the pandemic.”

Dan Turney, Warehouse Supervisor at Peli BioThermal, added: “This award represents the hard work put in throughout the pandemic and lockdowns. It gives the teams a sense of reward seeing our products being used around the world including protecting payloads being delivered to vaccination centres.”