AI platform launches to reduce adverse events related to taking multiple medicines

An artificial intelligence (AI) platform for personalised medicine has been launched to help reduce the health risks for patients who take multiple medications.

The platform has been developed by medication management company MDI Health to help clinicians provide patients with comprehensive medication reviews (CMRs) in an effort to reduce any adverse effects patients are experiencing when taking multiple medicines.

The platform is able to automate CMRs, reducing the time it takes clinicians to complete them, and also enables them to make decisions on prescriptions based on multi-drug interactions, individual medical history lifestyle, and other lifestyle factors.

MDI Health has tested the platform in clinical trials at Hadassah University Hospital in Israel, stating that it was able to offer up to 40% more patient insights than the clinical pharmacists identified.

MDI Health hopes that its AI platform can also help reduce expenditure in the global healthcare industry through the reduction of adverse events, potentially helping cut down on unnecessary hospital visits and stays.

Patients taking multiple types of medicines are at higher risk of an adverse event. Those who take seven types of medication or more are at a 82% higher risk of an adverse drug event. CMRs can help clinicians reduce drug-related events but patients may not receive one due to the time-intensive nature of conducting them.

Dr. Dorit Nahlieli, co-founder and CSO, MDI Healthcare comments: “As a drug safety expert, I’ve been trying for decades to better manage patient risk, especially when it comes to patients taking multiple medications. It is a tragedy that so many people die each year when we know CMRs are an effective solution, yet clinicians like me don’t have the tools to automate such a time-consuming process and customise patient’s prescriptions with the quality they deserve.

“The main solutions available focus on 1:1 interactions and adherence, leading to partial analyses, laborious processes, and a lack of standardisation in terms of the outcome,” she continues. “In contrast, MDI’s novel AI technology enables multi-drug analyses featuring patient-specific lifestyle data to generate reliable CMRs within minutes and at scale, meaning significantly more patients get improved quality of care and lives are saved.”

Avishai Ben-Tovim, CEO and co-founder of MDI Health, adds: “We believe this is a watershed moment in the democratisation of healthcare in the US, making high-quality personalised medication treatment accessible to all. Consider us an AI clinical pharmacist, empowering clinicians to be able to perform more medication reviews while maintaining the highest standards. We give clinicians all the tools they need to find the best balance between efficacy of the treatment and risks of the medications for each patient individually, at mass-scale.”