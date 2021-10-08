AstraZeneca and Royal Academy of Engineering collaborate to support innovation in Africa

AstraZeneca and the Royal Academy of Engineering have announced a new partnership to increase support for tech entrepreneurs in Africa. 

The joint venture aims to strengthen healthcare innovation, nurture local talent and boost economic progress across Africa. It will establish connections between health innovators through AstraZeneca’s A.Catalyst Network, which includes over 20 health innovation hubs that bring together digital R&D and commercial resources in a bid to improve patient resources.

The collaboration hopes to drive the development of engineering solutions that have  the potential to address local challenges with a focus on health tech.  

In 2014, the Royal Academy of Engineering founded The Africa Prize for Engineering Innovation, an annual award that grants commercialisation support to innovators across sub-Saharan Africa. So far, over 100 innovators are part of the Africa Prize alumni network. By  connecting Africa Prize entrepreneurs to A.Catalyst Network, as well as the AstraZeneca  supply chain and wider ecosystem (including investors), the AstraZeneca-Academy  partnership hopes to further strengthen the work of both organisations to nurture local talent  and strengthen healthcare innovation and creativity on the African continent. 

As part of the collaboration, AstraZeneca will join the Prize’s network of expert mentors, offering training support for Africa Prize entrepreneurs, giving them access to expertise and experience to help them develop their projects. AstraZeneca will also take part  in a webinar series for the Africa Prize alumni network and current cohort, sharing  knowledge and insights on health tech and other subjects. 

Aleksandr Bedenkov, VP, Medical International at AstraZeneca said: "We want to offer  entrepreneurs in emerging markets like Africa the same kind of platform and opportunities  that their counterparts in other countries would benefit from. A.Catalyst Network offers  exciting opportunities for health tech entrepreneurs to connect and collaborate with a truly  global network of expertise and experience, helping to accelerate innovation and ensure that  more patients can get access to the latest health tech solutions."

Barbara Nel, country president, African Cluster at AstraZeneca, said: "This partnership with  the Royal Academy of Engineering is integral to our unwavering commitment to improve  health access and create sustainable impact in Africa. We recognise that breakthrough  science and healthcare don't happen in isolation; they are the result of collaboration and  partnerships to strengthen healthcare innovation and creativity. We are looking forward to  supporting our Africa Prize entrepreneurs in developing their innovative projects and working  together to seek answers to our health challenges for the benefit of all patients in Africa."

Ana Avaliani, director of Enterprise and Sustainable Development at Royal Academy of  Engineering said: "Our partnerships are crucial to delivering the breadth and depth of support  we can offer, which in turn allows the programme to accelerate African entrepreneurial  capacity, producing scalable, local solutions to global challenges. We believe that while one innovator can change a community, a network can transform a continent, and the Africa  Prize network truly represents the brightest minds tackling the greatest challenges. We are  looking forward to working with AstraZeneca to amplify the impact of our innovators in  harnessing the power of engineering and building a sustainable society and inclusive  economy that works for everyone."