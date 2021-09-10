Atai Life Sciences launches study for app for patients taking ketamine for depression

Biopharmaceutical company atai Life Sciences will examine how a digital therapeutic app can support standard of care ketamine therapy for patients with treatment resistant depression (TRD).

The company is collaborating with Kadima Neuropsychiatry on a usability study testing how the Introspect Digital Therapeutic (DTx) app can help patients with TRD. Atai launched Introspect in 2020 as a digital therapeutic platform to assist with its work into therapies for mental health conditions.

Depression is the leading cause of disability worldwide, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO) and is thought to affect over 264 million people worldwide. Whilst the prevalence of patients with treatment-resistant depression varies in estimation, a study published in 2021 in the Psychiatrist estimated that out of 8.9 million people in the US being treated for major depressive disorder (MDD) 2.8 million had TRD.

The usability study will use Introspect’s DTx app to support treatment in mental health across three cohorts. Cohort one focusing on user acceptability, cohort two examining the introduction of therapeutic content via the app, and cohort three assessing set and setting of treatment.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Kadima to test our digital therapeutic approach in a clinical setting with patients receiving with standard of care ketamine therapy,” said David Keene, CEO of Introspect. “Our goal is to show that our novel DTx app can be used alongside a drug; that it is useful, usable and intuitive to patients and providers.”

“The integration of Introspect’s digital therapeutic in a clinical environment is a pivotal step towards developing potentially scalable care,” said Florian Brand, co-founder and CEO of atai. “In our mission to improve the lives of millions living with mental health disorders, technology will be instrumental, ensuring that our pipeline of novel compounds can benefit patients everywhere.”