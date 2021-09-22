Oracle & Oxford Nanopore collaborate to improve genomic sequencing

Cloud computing company Oracle is collaborating with sequencing company Oxford Nanopore Technologies to help speed up medical innovation and improve patient care.

The collaboration will see Oxford Nanopore use its genomic sequencing technology alongside the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). Oxford Nanopre will use OCI in clinical markets with the hope of expanding its genetic sequencing technology across larger populations across the globe.

DNA and RNA sequencing is currently being used within diagnostics to detect and treat diseases which would have otherwise remained undiagnosed.

Scientific researchers in more than 100 countries are already using nanopore sequencing to further their understanding of biology in a range of areas including human and cancer genetics as well as plant, animal, and environmental analyses. In addition, nanopore sequencing has been used for pathogen analysis, including the outbreak surveillance of tuberculosis, food-borne pathogens, Ebola, Zika, Lassa fever, dengue fever, influenza, and most recently Covid-19.

The organisations will also take on several ambitious projects spanning epidemiology, whole-genome sequencing, and healthcare and drug discovery. This includes integrating Oxford Nanopore’s DNA/RNA sequencing capabilities and data into Oracle’s broad portfolio of healthcare and life sciences applications to strengthen the links between genomics, medical treatment, and drug development.

“Oxford Nanopore’s innovative sequencing technology is unparalleled in the market for its ability to generate rich, accurate genomic data at any scale, from handheld devices to ultra-high output installations,” said Mike Sicilia, executive vice president of Oracle Vertical Industries. “By integrating genomic data into our existing applications and cloud infrastructure solutions, we can get these powerful tools into the hands of more people to solve critical health issues faster and improve patient outcomes to usher in a new era of genomic breakthrough.”