AI pharma companies team up to find new drugs for women's health

Pharmaceutical company Auransa and drug design company Polaris Quantum Biotech are working together on a research collaboration to tackle therapeutics for neglected diseases that disproportionately affect women.

The companies will work together to discover potential treatments for diseases that largely affect women, such as endometriosis, polycystic ovary syndrome, triple negative breast cancer and ovarian cancer.

Auransa, an AI-driven biotech, currently has a pipeline of compounds for various diseases. The company’s SMarTR Engine uses computational approaches and data to tackle disease heterogeneity to predict targets and compounds, and generate insights from molecular data.

Polaris has built a drug discovery platform using a quantum computer to speed up the drug discovery process. The company’s TachyonTM platform scans billions of molecules from a massively large chemical space, to find novel molecular drugs.

“We are very excited about this collaboration with Polaris to undertake what we feel is a neglected area in the pharmaceutical industry. As women CEOs of our companies, we want to join forces to tackle female diseases like endometriosis, polycystic ovary syndrome, triple negative breast cancer or ovarian cancer. Together with Polaris, I believe that we will be able to combine our individual expertise in biology and chemistry, respectively, to generate quality solutions for these very hard to tackle or neglected diseases affecting women’s health.” stated Pek Lum, chief executive officer of Auransa.

“Quantum Computing technology is coming of age, allowing us to shorten the time to discover new drugs as well as to scale up to multiple targets. We are thrilled to be able to combine our technology with Auransa’s and tackle neglected diseases that affect women. Together, we have a unique perspective on the industry and of the unmet needs that the pharmaceutical industry can and should tackle, by utilizing the best technology available,” said Dr Shahar Keinan, POLARISqb CEO.