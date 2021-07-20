Bachem recognised as part of Swiss Biotech Success Stories

Technology company Bachem has been recognised as one of the five winners of the Swiss Biotech Success Stories Award 2021 for its contributions to the pharmaceutical industry.

The awards, which are organised by the Swiss Biotech Association, celebrate those who have made important and sustainable contributions to the biotech industry in Switzerland.

In the last five years, Bachem has grown by over 50% and now offers over 5,500 different biologically active peptides, amino acid derivatives and oligonucleotides.

Bachem will attend the Swiss Biotech Day event on 7 September to collect the award.

Thomas Meier, CEO of Bachem AG, commented: “I am happy that Bachem has won a Swiss Biotech Success Stories Award. Within fifty years, we have grown from a small company of two people to a leading provider for the world’s biopharmaceutical industry. This award is a testament to the team of talented and dedicated people that are the foundation of Bachem’s long-term success. I would like to thank the Swiss Biotech Association for this recognition.

We are proud of our strong Swiss heritage as we are of the strong global impact we can make for our customers and ultimately patients worldwide.

At Bachem, we take a long-term approach and continue to see broad-based growth, both in terms of products and geography. Despite the challenges of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, we continue to build new production capabilities and hire people across all our sites.”

Luca Bolliger, president of the Jury of Swiss Biotech Success Stories, commented: “The tag for our initiative is Success Stories, but what we really mean is Value! Bachem is an entrepreneurial story that consistently created value for the last 50 years in Switzerland and abroad. Like with the current laureates and the one to come, it is important to celebrate valuable achievements within the life sciences ecosystem but it is also essential to share it with the public to educate, and the young generations as a palatable path forward for their future.”