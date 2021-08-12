Biotechnology company Draupnir will expand its operations with the opening of a new research facility at INCUBA Skejby, a leading life sciences development cluster in Aarhus, Denmark.

Draupnir specialises in developing small molecule modulators of the protein PCSK9 with an aim of advancing the treatment of heart disease. The new site will provide Draupnir with the required facilities to support the company’s preclinical research organisation and the advancement of its pipeline of small molecule therapeutics, as well as expanding capacity to enable future growth.

INCUBA is a state-of-the-art science park and professional community, consisting of around 200 start-ups, scale-ups and established companies and more than 1,500 employees, researchers, entrepreneurs, investors, and specialists. INCUBA Skejby, the healthcare arm of the park, sits within Business Park Skejby, one of Denmark's most knowledge-intensive areas within the health sector. The dynamic environment of the emerging biotech cluster that includes Aarhus University Hospital provides many opportunities for business development and collaboration.

Andrew Hotchkiss, chief executive officer of Draupnir Bio, said: “Our new research facility at INCUBA Skejby gives us everything we need to continue to grow as a company in our own dedicated incubator space. INCUBA Skejby is an established park which offers a network of experts within the health sector, being home to many other leading life science companies who share a collaborative spirit. We’re looking forward to this next chapter in our company’s development as we push towards transforming the treatment of heart disease."