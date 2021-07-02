First database on promising medicines to be established for Europe

The first large-scale database is being created to assess which pharmaceuticals are expected to enter the European market within the next two and a half years.

The non-profit health services organisation ECRI will develop the first International Horizon Scanning database, after being awarded the contract by the International Horizon Scanning Initiative (IHSI).

The Belgium-based IHSI launched in 2019 with the aim of pooling resources into the large-scale collection of data on upcoming pharmaceuticals. Eight European countries, representing 73 million people have committed to supporting IHSI, and there is significant interest from several nations further afield. Within these eight countries, national expert bodies collaborate to make IHSI the key vendor of open source, reliable data to support informed decision-making.

Alongside the database, ECRI will create IHSI High Impact Reports that will offer information about the new medicines that could potentially disrupt the market. The database and reports are expected to help level the playing field for stakeholders involved in decision-making on the pricing and reimbursement of pharmaceuticals.

“By applying our deep expertise and unbiased objectivity, ECRI will build a high-quality system that IHSI can rely on for the most accurate understanding of the future impact of healthcare technology and drugs,” says Marcus Schabacker, president and chief executive officer of ECRI. “We look forward to improving access to innovative, safe, and effective medicines for millions of people worldwide.”

“ECRI’s independence, evidence-based approach, and advanced use of data science, artificial intelligence, and technology make ECRI an ideal partner,” says Marcus Guardian, general manager, IHSI.