GW Pharmaceuticals receives Queen's Award for cannabinoid medicines work

Biopharmaceutical company GW Pharmaceuticals has received the Queen’s Award for Enterprise 2021 for its work in creating the world’s first regulatory approved, prescription cannabis-based medicines.

× Expand Medical cannabis

The company received the award in the Innovation category for its work in cannabinoid science, as well as the way it approaches the manufacture and delivery of cannabis-based medicines.

Earlier this year, GW’s Epidyolex therapy for the treatment of Tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC), which can cause epilepsy, was given regulatory approval by the European Commission (EC).

GW has invested more than £1.3 billion in the research, development and infrastructure needed to bring new medicines to patients. The company employs over 1,100 people around the world, with the majority of those being in the UK.

“We are honoured to receive such a prestigious award for British businesses. When Dr Brian Whittle and I founded GW 23 years ago, our mission was to improve the lives of seriously ill patients by unlocking the potential of the cannabis plant through rigorous scientific investigations and extensive clinical trials in order to obtain regulatory approval for such medicines to benefit patients,” said Dr Geoffrey W Guy, GW founder and chairman. “Much of what is known about the medical uses of cannabis was discovered by GW. We have led the way in understanding cannabinoid science and how, if harnessed correctly and taken through the regulatory approval pathway, it has the potential to improve the lives of patients and their families. Today, I want to thank every employee, clinician, researcher, patient and caregiver for helping advance and achieve that mission.”

GW’s chief executive officer Justin Gover added: “Thanks to two decades of perseverance, dedication and pioneering work, GW has established a world-leading position in cannabinoid science and brought breakthrough medicines to patients in a new frontier of medicine. We are immensely proud to have that work and dedication recognised by the prestigious Queen’s Awards for Enterprise. Our continued commitment to research and development has resulted in the treatment of thousands of patients with our medicines, and the prospect of helping countless more families through our robust pipeline of early- and late-stage product candidates.”