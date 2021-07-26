Pay-as-you-go AI platform launched through collaboration with Medicines Discovery Catapult

A pay-as-you-go artificial intelligence (AI) platform has launched to offer small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) greater access to AI and data.

The project has been launched by Chief.AI with support from the Medicines Discovery Catapult and a grant from Innovate UK.

Manchester-based service provider Chief.AI has developed a machine-learning operations (MLOps) platform that sources best-in-class AI models for SMEs, providing access to information, skills, resources and expertise. It is the first no-code service of its type within bioinformatics, meaning SMEs can build applications without the requirement of internal IT capabilities.

Chief.AI is the latest platform within the life sciences industry to offer ways to utilise AI to speed up things like data analysis within drug discovery and clinical trials. In drug discovery, AI can be utilised to resolve issues that have previously existed in the industry. It could, for example, be used to analyse and predict the behaviour of molecules in the human body much earlier than traditional methods, which financially could save billions in research and development.the orchestration engine.

Waqar Ali, founder of Chief.AI said: “As an orchestrator of AI, we are delighted to be able to make access to AI easier and more effective for healthcare providers around the world. Artificial intelligence will prove to be a great force multiplier for data intensive applications such as drug discovery and diagnostics, and with the help of the Medicines Discovery Catapult, Chief.AI is strategically poised to enable businesses around the world to connect to AI and reap these efficiencies seamlessly.”

Prof. John P. Overington, chief informatics officer, Medicines Discovery Catapult, said: “This is a very exciting time for drug discovery. The development and utilisation of AI has been something that the industry has needed to propel that next step forward, and with Chief.AI it is now possible. AI is going to be something that will permeate across all aspects of society and business in the years to come and it is wonderful that we are able to offer this platform to UK SMEs, providing them with information and expertise which otherwise would have been inaccessible.”