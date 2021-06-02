Pharma supply chain leaders launch sustainability initiative

Eight pharmaceutical companies have joined together to form Alliance to Zero, a non-profit membership that aims to help bring the sector closer to complying with net-zero emissions in line with goal of the Paris Climate Agreement.

The founders include Ypsomed, Sharp, Health Beacon, Harro Höfliger, Datwyler, Dividella, SCHOTT, and Schreiner Medipharm. Alliance to Zero will work with pharma and biotech supply chain companies to develop ways to encourage and promote sustainable practices.

The founders of the alliance recognise the need for collaboration across the pharmaceutical supply chain and believe that whilst discussions are happening about sustainability and climate impact, not enough is being done to reduce emissions.

Alliance to Zero intends to involve, connect and coordinate suppliers, pharmaceutical companies, manufacturers and service providers along the supply chain and engage with academia and non-profit organisations with similar aims.

The organisation has already begun working on a roadmap describing what a net-zero emission concept for pharmaceutical manufacturing and supply chain looks like and the steps necessary to achieve it. This foundational work also includes agreement on harmonised language and principles for the assessment and control of the total emission footprint for the final pharmaceutical products, as well as the company-specific responsibilities.

“The formation of this alliance is the first step in a challenging but urgent journey that our member organisations have committed themselves to,” says Sebastian Gerner, president of the Alliance to Zero. “Enabling the launch of net-zero pharmaceutical products in regulated markets will require companies like ours to transform our operations, products, services, logistics, innovations and investments”, continued Sebastian. “Our combined effort and our shared responsibility to ensure a real and lasting change is at the heart of the Alliance’s mission.”