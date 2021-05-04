Stirling Ultracold and Catalent establish cold chain partnership

Stirling Ultracold has become the preferred provider of ultra-low temperature storage for Catalent’s multiple business units through a new partnership signed between the companies.

The agreement comes through Catalent’s need to invest in a sustainable and reliable cold chain infrastructure, so that highly temperature-sensitive materials such as biologics can be preserved.

Stirling Ultracold has already delivered and installed 200 freezers into Catalent’s clinical supply services and cell and gene therapy sites across the US, Europe and Asia. The company has a further 60 planned for delivery and installation.

“The growth of precision medicine makes an effective ultra-low temperature infrastructure a necessity for companies partnering with innovators,” said Dusty Tenney, chief executive officer of Stirling Ultracold. “The infrastructure we have created with Catalent, which it is deploying across its network, will facilitate the safe storage and handling of novel treatments, including personalised medicines for rare diseases, many of which have the potential to be life-saving or life-changing for patients."

“Catalent is focused on providing safe, reliable product supply, and has responded to the rapid growth in new therapeutic modalities such as cell and gene therapies with solutions and capacity to match the significant demand for these therapies,” commented Matt Blume, vice president, Business Transformation for Catalent’s Clinical Supply Services. “Stirling Ultracold freezers provide the widest flexibility and best-in-class quality to support the needs of our business, and also offer superior environmental sustainability benefits, which align to Catalent’s published corporate responsibility goals and environmental impact targets.”