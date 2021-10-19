Med-Tech Innovation Expo brings tech to life after two transformative years

The UK medical design and manufacturing community gathered in Birmingham last month for a long-awaited return to face-to-face learning, interaction, and commerce.

Med-Tech Innovation Expo delivered two days full of innovation and has been widely praised by exhibitors, speakers, and visitors as it brought the medical technology community face-to-face after an absence of more than two years.

Alongside 150 exhibitors showcasing their latest developments this year’s event included more than 40 inspiring presentations covering the use of technologies, machines, material, and case studies showcasing technology in action.

The CPD accredited conference programme, including the widely acclaimed Med-Tech Innovation Conference, in association with Medilink UK was delivered across three stages and included world-class presentations from NHS England, Roche Diagnostics, DIT, KPMG, Cleveland Clinic, AHSN, Innovate UK and more.

Nathan McNicholas, senior economic development officer at Ashfield District Council, said: “I was particularly looking forward to this event as it was the first face-to-face event in my diary after COVID-19 restrictions. It was extremely well organised and aesthetically pleasing. Easy to navigate around and everyone at the event was approachable and friendly.”

Alan Britten, medical physicist at PH6 Ltd, supported this view: “An excellent event to see a wide range of exhibitors and to hear some interesting presentations, well worth the time spent, and train travel was excellent to the NEC with the station onsite.”

Feedback from exhibitors on the show floor was equally positive.

Aaron Johnson, vice president of marketing & customer strategy at Accumold, commented: “Thanks to the Rapid News team for a great expo! Med-Tech Innovation went way beyond expectations this year. We’re glad we made the trek across the pond to meet so many new people.”

This view was endorsed by Paul Marshall, director, Rapid Fluidics who said: “It’s been fantastic – we've met so many good people, lots of leads. It’s just brilliant.”

Duncan Wood, CEO of Rapid News Group, owners of Med-Tech Innovation Expo, commented: “After 18 months of uncertainty, challenging commercial conditions and constantly changing operational requirements we are delighted to have finally delivered Med-Tech Innovation Expo for the UK medical manufacturing community.

“The positive feedback we have received is hugely encouraging and I must offer a huge thank you to our exhibitors who stuck with us, who believed in our ability to deliver the shows and who trusted us to do so. I must also acknowledge the support of Medilink UK and look forward to working on a bigger and better 2022 event with them. We have a range of fantastic co-located events alongside us next June and so we are confident we can build on this successful edition.”

Med-Tech Innovation Expo will take place in Hall 10 of the National Exhibition Centre (NEC), Birmingham, UK, from 8-9 June 2022. It will be co-located alongside TCT 3Sixty, Manufacturing Expo, Engineering Expo, Design Engineering Expo, Subcon and Maintec.

For more information, visit www.med-techexpo.com.