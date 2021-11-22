Sterling Pharma Solutions announces £10m investment to increase manufacturing capacity

Contract development and manufacturing organisation Sterling Pharma Solutions has announced a £10m multi-year investment strategy for its site in Dudley, UK.

The £10m plan will see the building and commissioning of new process development laboratories, and the installation of additional commercial-scale manufacturing equipment to meet the ongoing growth in demand for small molecule API manufacturing

Set to be completed mid-2022, the project includes the installation of a 4.5 cubic metre hydrogenator, capable of pressure reactions up to 10 bar, as well as supplemental conical and filter dryers within the existing manufacturing plant.

Additionally, new kilo-scale and technology laboratories will be built in the site’s Material Science Centre, which was constructed as an earlier part of the investment strategy in 2020. The laboratories will be equipped to develop commercial-scale processes for customers using biocatalysis, and to enhance capabilities at the recently established flow chemistry centre of excellence.

“The next phase of our strategic plan is to increase and enhance our capacity to develop and scale up processes for commercial readiness, and is testament to the continued, strong interest that we are seeing in small molecule development,” said Kevin Cook, chief executive officer at Sterling. “Having the capabilities and expertise across a range of advanced technologies is crucial to ensure that Sterling can continue to be an industry-leading partner for API development and manufacturing, and meet the future demands of our customers.”