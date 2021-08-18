Shorla Pharma partners with EVERSANA to support launch of cancer treatment

Pharmaceutical company Shorla Pharma is teaming up with commercial services supplier EVERSANA to support the launch and commercialisation of its oncology portfolio.

The partnership will focus on Shorla’s oncology drug, SH-111, which has been developed as an alternative therapy for T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (T-ALL) and T-cell lymphoblastic lymphoma (T-LBL). It will be targeted at paediatric patients over the age of one whose disease has not responded or has relapsed following at least two chemotherapy sessions. The drug is currently undergoing approval in the US by the FDA.

T-cell leukaemia is a fast-progressing type of blood and bone marrow cancer which affects the lymphoid-cell-producing stem cells. It is the most common type of leukaemia that affects children, with around 85% of cases occurring in those younger than 15 years of age.

Shorla Pharma is aiming to bring SH-111 to market later this year if it’s approved by the FDA.

"Knowing that so many young patients and families eagerly await this much-needed treatment, EVERSANA stands ready to immediately deploy our commercialization expertise and infrastructure in the United States," said Jim Lang, CEO, EVERSANA. "This partnership will support Shorla's oncology innovations with our oncology commercialisation expertise to ensure a successful launch and access to long-awaited treatment for patients."

Under the terms of the agreement, Shorla will maintain ownership of SH-111 as well as all financial, legal, regulatory, and manufacturing responsibilities for the product. EVERSANA receives the exclusive right to support all commercialisation activities for SH-111 in partnership with Shorla.

"With the recent opening of our Cambridge, MA office, we are excited to announce EVERSANA's commercial support to bring SH-111 to patients with T-cell leukemia. This partnership will provide us with a fully integrated commercial organisation to support the launch of SH-111," said Sharon Cunningham, CEO, Shorla Pharma. "New therapies for women and children are often overlooked or in short supply. Our goal is to bring to market products that represent a new standard of treatment for these patients."