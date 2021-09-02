CARBOGEN AMCIS raises CHF 4 million investment

Pharmaceutical process development company CARBOGEN AMCIS has signed a co-investment agreement of CHF 4 million to help it facilitate the manufacture of a customer’s commercial product.

Specifically, the funding will be used to expand capacities and support the market introduction of the key customer’s lead compound.

“We are committed to providing our customers with the best technologies and this investment will allow our client to benefit from state-of-the-art equipment that enables expanded manufacturing capacity to commercialization scale-up, and getting a much-needed drug to patients,” said Stephan Fritschi, VP operations, CARBOGEN AMCIS.

The investment will enable CARBOGEN AMCIS to install a medium pressure chromatography column (200L), a preparative 20 cm HPLC system and short path distillation equipment at its Neuland site. The site specialised in

This equipment set will be dedicated to the production of key intermediates for the customer’s pharmaceutical product. This agreement is following a previous CHF 6 million investment made in 2017 by the same customer for CARBOGEN AMCIS’ Neuland site.

The collaboration between the two companies spans more than 10 years and started as early as the project’s pre-clinical development stage. “We have supported our client from the early stages of pre-clinical development all the way through to routine commercial manufacture. We are proud to be part of our customer’s successful journey towards product commercialisation and this co-investment is the latest milestone in our long-standing partnership,” said Pascal Villemagne, VP sales and marketing, CARBOGEN AMCIS.