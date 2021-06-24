Dante Labs acquires Cambridge Cancer Genomics

Genomics and diagnostics company Dante Labs has announced it has acquired Cambridge Cancer Genomics (CCG.ai) in a move to create a leading player in genomics and oncology data analysis.

The new acquisition will enable Dante Labs to provide clinical organisations with end-to-end oncology solutions to make decisions that can have an impact on patient outcomes.

Whilst precision medicine offers promising treatments for patients, Dante Labs believes its adoption has been limited by a lack of integration of technology and biology in a single platform.

Dante Labs currently provides a genomics platform which integrates sequencing and medical data to provide accurate information to clinicians and researchers in order to help with clinical decision making and drug discovery.

Cambridge Cancer Genomics provides software that enables data-driven precision oncology and enables researchers to systematically develop data-driven biomarkers indicative of treatment response.

“Matching cancer patients to the best therapy has been a longstanding problem in the field of oncology,” says Dr John W Cassidy, CEO and cofounder of CCG.ai,. “CCG.ai was founded on the premise that every patient should be on the right treatment, at the right time, to beat their cancer. Since that founding moment, the team has dedicated themselves to state-of-the-art software development and fundamental research in tumour evolution, treatment response and A.I., to enable better deployment of targeted therapies for all. Now, with Dante Lab’s commercial reach and expertise in direct-to-consumer genomic testing, our products will be even closer to where they can make the ultimate impact – in the lives of patients.”

“Few companies have produced meaningful clinical data of the use of machine learning for the analysis and interpretation of genomics and medical data in clinical oncology,” says Dante Labs CEO Andrea Riposati. “Cambridge Cancer Genomics is in a class of its own. In these past years, the team has developed very smart tools for oncology that make a true difference in the lives of patients. The data is impressive and we look forward to implementing OncOS globally.”