MedPharm invests £1.5m to expand lab space

Formulation and development services MedPharm is investing £1.5 million in a refurbishment to increase its laboratory space in the UK by 30%.

× Expand MedPharma Lab

MedPharm will invest in automated technologies for the renovations to help it continue to operate in the pharmaceutical formulation development and testing sectors for topical and transdermal products.

The renovations are set to be completed by August 2021 and MedPharm hopes the increased capacity will allow it to meet demand for its topical and transdermal services.

Expanding and reimagining the laboratory space will enable a streamlined workflow which allows MedPharm’s scientists to provide optimal service to all of its clients for years to come according to Dr Rob Turner, general manager UK, MedPharm.

“We are excited to be renovating both our laboratory and office facilities to ensure our resources remain state of the art.

“MedPharm has been supporting clients from Guildford for 15 years and this renovation will secure our footprint here in Surrey for years to come.”