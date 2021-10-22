Tjoapack expands into US with acquisition of PPS

Netherlands-based contract packaging organisation Tjoapack has acquired US-based Pharma Packaging Solutions (PPS) to help expand its services.

PPS provides commercial packaging and other, complementary services such as cold chain storage, stability and product retain services to a variety of pharmaceutical and medical device industry customers.

Speaking about the acquisition, Dexter Tjoa, CEO of Tjoapack said: “Tjoapack’s acquisition of PPS creates an opportunity to build a new global leader in contract packaging and supply chain services for the pharmaceutical market. The acquisition supports Tjoapack’s growth strategy and is indicative of our commitment to customers. Both companies are known in the market for having a nimble, customer-centric mindset that translates into high service quality and flexibility in providing tailored solutions to complex client needs. Having operations in both the US and Europe will ensure that our customers’ products are available to patients that need them anywhere and anytime.”

Reid Lederer, president of PPS, added, “By joining Tjoapack, Pharma Packaging Solutions will have access to resources and an extended global market presence to accelerate future growth. An important benefit of the business combination will be investments by Tjoapack to enhance PPS’s operational efficiency and capabilities, including the addition of automated packaging and labeling capabilities for injectable products. Together, the two companies will emerge as a leading, trusted provider of packaging and other value-added services to healthcare industry clients around the globe.”