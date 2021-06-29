Bio-Techne opens new facility in Ireland to support growth

Bio-Techne has opened a new facility in Dublin, Ireland, to support the life sciences industry in Europe and to meet expectations in growth.

The company’s Dublin Facility will be responsible for servicing Bio-Techne’s European-based academic and biopharma customers with tools and diagnostic reagents. The new site will serve as Bio-Techne’s primary distribution hub for the region, strengthening the company’s supply chain and enabling it to address any growth in demand for its portfolio of life science reagents and proteomic analytical tools.

The facility in Ireland has been designed to be environmentally friendly, meeting the requirements for a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Silver accreditation.

“Bio-Techne is excited to expand our European operations with the addition of the Dublin facility,” said Chuck Kummeth, Bio-Techne’s president and chief executive officer. “This additional geographical hub reflects Bio-Techne’s commitment to the European research community, as well as expectations for continued growth and success within the EMEA region. This new facility provides Bio-Techne additional support and resilience to its EMEA supply chain operations for years to come.”

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar TD said “I am very pleased that Bio-Techne has chosen to set up a new distribution hub in Dublin to better access its European customer base. I wish the team all the very best with this expansion.”

Michael Lohan, global head of Life Sciences, IDA Ireland said “Bio-Techne’s decision to establish a new facility in Ireland to serve its growing European customer base is really welcome. It demonstrates a vote of confidence in Ireland and our reputation as a global centre of excellence for life sciences.”